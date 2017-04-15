Worship Services: Week of April 15, 2017

PRESCOTT

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua … Shabbat, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15. All are welcome to join for worship, prayers, praise and dance. Congregational leader Al Rodriguez will present the message. Ahava B’ShemYeshua meets at Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road.

All Saints Anglican Church…Services are 10 a.m. Sunday at 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. During Lent, an Evening Prayer Service will be at 6 p.m. each Wednesday, followed by a soup and salad supper. Information: 928-443-5323.

American Lutheran … Pastor Jack Shannon delivers the message, “And the Walls Came Tumbling Down,” at the 6:30 a.m. Sunrise and the 8 and10:30 a.m. Sunday traditional worship services in the Sanctuary. Pastor Erich Sokoloski delivers the message,

“The Story of Hope” at the Easter in the Park contemporary worship service at 11.m. at Granite Street Park, 554 Sixth St. Food, fun and fellowship will follow . Chino Valley Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. 4/16

Calvary Chapel of Prescott … Service times are 8 and 10 a.m.

Center for Spiritual Living … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Centerpoint … Services are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Christian Fellowship A/G … Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cornerstone Evangelical Free … Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Discovery Church…10 a.m. Sunday, 4/16, 220 Grove Ave., Prescott.

First Church of Christ, Scientist (Christian Science) … The subject of the lesson sermon at the 10 a.m. service Sunday 4/16 is “Doctrine of Atonement” (John 12:44, 46).

Genesis Christian Church … Pastor Moteze Deputy delivers the message at 9:30 a.m.

Grace Bible Fellowship … Services are at 10:30 a.m.

Grace North Church … Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation… “The Choice to Save the World” is the title of the Easter celebration at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 16. Reverend Karla Brockie and Faith Development Director Angie Miller will share a story of the future and how children help to save the earth. A staffed nursery for infants, toddlers and preschoolers is available. Beverages and snacks will follow the service. A soup lunch will also be offered. .

Greater Prescott Area Healing Rooms … Pray for physical healing, emotional healing, spirit, soul and body wholeness, salvation and blessings. Open 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. No appointment needed. 820 Ainsworth Drive, Suite B.

Hillside Community Church of God … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Liberty Baptist Church … Pastor Mark Hoffer delivers the message at the 10:45 a.m. service. Evening service is at 6 p.m.

Light and Life Free Methodist Church … Community Cafe is 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10 a.m.

Lumen Deo … Services are 10 a.m. with Pastor Jon Wolfinger.

Mile High Fellowship … Services are 9:15 a.m.

Miracle Pointe Church … Services are at 1 p.m. Prayer and Praise is the 2nd and 4th week from 6 to 7 p.m.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship … Pastor Steve Francis delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

Mt. Vernon Church of Christ… Minister Sage Bridges delivers the message, “Our Imperishable Inheritance (1 Peter 1) at 10:30 a.m. The message, “Meeting People where they are –Part III” (Acts 17:26-31) will be at 6 p.m. Location: 120 N. Mt. Vernon Ave. 4/16

Mystical Spiritualist Church … First Sunday Inspirations are at 1 p.m. Third Sunday Spiritual Healing Light Circle is at 1 p.m.

Prescott Community (Reformed Church in America) … Pastor David Ellis delivers the message, “Jesus Christ Superstar!” at the 9 a.m. Connections Contemporary Worship and the 10:30 a.m. Traditional Worship services Sunday. 4/16

Prescott Presbyterian Church … Services are at 11 a.m.

Prescott Seventh-day Adventist … Services are at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship… Easter Communion – UU Style” is the topic for the 11 a.m. Easter Service. The congregation will share memories of Easters past and celebrate a uniquely Unitarian Universalist communion. Native flute musicians, Sue Daniel and Michael Goodluck, as well as pianist Mark Mathewson will provide music. Location: 945 Rancho Vista Drive.. 4/16

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church … Saturday Vigil is at 5 p.m. Sunday Masses are at 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spanish Mass is 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Mass is at 7 a.m.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran (Missouri Synod) … Message is “Angelic Emphasis” (Matthew 28:5-6a) Service begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by a freewill offering. 4/16

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship …Pastor Roger delivers the message, “The Resurrection of Jesus, What difference does it make?” Service times are 9 a.m. Blended, 10:30 a.m.

Contemporary and Latino. Location: 148 S. Marina Street 4/16

St. George Orthodox Church of Prescott … Services led by Father Jeffrey Frate. Matins service Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Vespers Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by Catechumens. Saturday Vesters at 5:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church … Services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday Healing service is at 10 a.m. The Reverend Pierre-Henry Buisson will deliver the messages.

The Heights … Easter celebration service, 10 a.m. at Watson Lake. Youth program 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. 4/16

The Lord’s Church … Services are 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Quest Church … Service is at the 2:30 p.m.

Westside Christian … Pastor Kevin Miller delivers the message, “He is risen” (Matthew 28:1-10) at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16.

Willow Hills Baptist … Pastor Jesse Liles delivers the message, “The Story of Jesus” (Mark 1:14-15) at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday 4/16. Signing for death at t both services.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Canyon Bible Chapel … Service times are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Christ Lutheran Church…Good Friday Tenebrae service 2 p.m. Friday, April 14. Easter celebration, 9 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 16.

First Southern Baptist Church…Sunday morning worship service 15 10:30 a.m. Easter Cantata, “Risen Indeed”, will be brought by The Praise Choir. There will be deaf interpretation. No evening service.4/16

Living Faith Church … Services are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Living Waters Church … Services are 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m.

Mile High Worship Center … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Mingus Mountain Church of Christ … Service is at 10:20 a.m. 168340 E. Leigh Dr., Prescott Valley. Easter Sunday, 6 a.m. April 16, in the parking lot, and at 10:15 a.m. in the Sanctuary, Prescott Valley United Methodist Church.

Prescott Valley United Methodist … Pastor Wendy Swanson’s message will be “If You Had Been Paying Attention” (John 20:1-18), 10:15 a.m. Sunday, April 16, 8944 E. Sommer Drive. Information: 928-772-6366.

St. Germaine Catholic Church … Holy Week schedule, Palm Sunday, masses 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and 8 a.m., 10 a.m. noon (Spanish) Sunday, April 9. Holy Thursday Mass, 7 p.m., April 13; Good Friday, April 14, Stations of the Cross, noon (Spanish) and 3 pm. (English), Service 7 p.m. Easter vigil mass 7:3e0 p.m., April 15. Easter Sunday, April 16, masses, 7 a.m., 9 a.m. 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (Spanish).

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church … Services are at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays.

The Church Next Door … Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS)… 6 .a.m. sunrise service, with Deacon Dan Giblin; 8 a.m., Liturgical and choir, with, Pastor Tim Blau; Worship Café (Trinity Hall and 10:45 a.m. praise, with Pastor Tim and Cantata Choir; Easter breakfast served 6:30 to 10 a.m.; Sunday school and Easter egg hunt, 9 a.m.

Word of Truth Baptist Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.

CHINO VALLEY

Beit Torah Jewish Congregation … The topic for Shabbat Pesacht 10 a.m. Saturday 4/15 is “Happy Passover!” (2 Kings 23:1-9, 21-25).

Chino Valley Bible Sabbath Church … Saturday services are 11 a.m.

Chino Valley Community … Pastor Elsie Baley delivers the message, “Powerful Parables” (Matthew 13; Luke 8:1-5; Luke 12:13-21, Matthew 6: 19-24, 13:44-46; and Luke 12:13-21.)

Chino Valley Family Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church… Pastor Michael D. Keffer delivers the message based on Psalms 43, Mark 16:1-8, 6:30 a.m. Sunrise service. Pastor Mike’s message at the ( morning. service is taken from Psalm 118 and Matthew 28:1-10. 4/16.. 4/16

Church of Faith … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Pastor Art Barnes.

Hope Lutheran Church… Easter “SonRise” service, 7 a.m., with Pastor Tim Henning delivering the message, “Jesus Arose just as He Promised (Matthew 28:1-10) . Easter Festival, worsihip at 9:30 a.m., features Pastor Tim Hennings’ message, “Empowered by the Resurrection We Can Live Life Out of the Box of Death” (1 Corinthians 15:50-58). An Easter breakfast will begin at 8:15 a.m., followed by a children’s Easter egg hunt at 8:45 a.m. All are welcome. . 4/16

Refiners Fire Country Church … Service is at 10 a.m. at 790 Highway 89. CQ NAME CHANGE

Saving Grace Lutheran Church LCMS … Services are at 10 a.m.

CORDES LAKES

Mt. of Faith Lutheran Church… Service 9 a.m., fellowship 10 a.m., Bible Study/Sunday school, 10:30 a.m., 20135 E. Stagecoach Trail.

DEWEY

Dewey Faith Assembly … Pastor Wendell Clark delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Faith United Community … The Rev. Diane S. Thomas delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

MAYER

Mayer Community Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Wuthrich.

KIRKLAND

Faith Christian Fellowship … Service is at the 10 a.m.