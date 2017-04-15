Sharlot Hall’s gravesite improved through fundraiser

Sharlot Hall — her words, her story, and even her image — was central to a ceremony that took place at the Prescott historian’s gravesite this week.

Nearly 50 people turned out at the Pioneers’ Cemetery in Prescott on Thursday to celebrate the refurbishment of the gravesite of Hall, the founder of Sharlot Hall Museum and the poet laureate and historian for the state.

Local historian and author Patricia Ireland-Williams, who organized the project, led off the event by noting that the previous neglected appearance of Hall’s gravesite had caught her attention — in part because it had compared unfavorably to that of Big Nose Kate, a prostitute and longtime companion of gunfighter Doc Holliday, who also is buried at the cemetery.

That led Ireland-Williams to organize a Gofundme.com fundraiser, which ultimately raised $932 from 24 donors, along with $200 more in private donations.

The results included installation of an antique metal fence around Hall’s grave, a border of copper rocks, and new signs designating the Sharlot Hall family plot.

Jody Drake, who has long performed as Sharlot Hall, added historical perspective to the event by taking the audience through a brief history of Hall’s life.

The event took place 74 years to the day of Hall’s burial at the Prescott cemetery on April 13, 1943.