Sharlot Hall’s gravesite improved through fundraiser

Jody Drake, who has performed as local historian Sharlot Hall through the years, and her husband, Ron Drake, on Thursday check out the improvements that have taken place at Hall’s gravesite in the Pioneers’ Cemetery in Prescott.

Photo by Cindy Barks.

By Cindy Barks

  • Originally Published: April 15, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    • Sharlot Hall — her words, her story, and even her image — was central to a ceremony that took place at the Prescott historian’s gravesite this week.

    Nearly 50 people turned out at the Pioneers’ Cemetery in Prescott on Thursday to celebrate the refurbishment of the gravesite of Hall, the founder of Sharlot Hall Museum and the poet laureate and historian for the state.

    Photo by Cindy Barks

    Patricia Ireland-Williams leads off the event that took place at the gravesite of early Prescott historian Sharlot Hall this week. Ireland-Williams spearheaded the project’s fundraiser, which raised more than $1,000.

    Local historian and author Patricia Ireland-Williams, who organized the project, led off the event by noting that the previous neglected appearance of Hall’s gravesite had caught her attention — in part because it had compared unfavorably to that of Big Nose Kate, a prostitute and longtime companion of gunfighter Doc Holliday, who also is buried at the cemetery.

    That led Ireland-Williams to organize a Gofundme.com fundraiser, which ultimately raised $932 from 24 donors, along with $200 more in private donations.

    The results included installation of an antique metal fence around Hall’s grave, a border of copper rocks, and new signs designating the Sharlot Hall family plot.

    Jody Drake, who has long performed as Sharlot Hall, added historical perspective to the event by taking the audience through a brief history of Hall’s life.

    The event took place 74 years to the day of Hall’s burial at the Prescott cemetery on April 13, 1943.

    Sharlot Hall's gravesite refurbishment by Courier Video

