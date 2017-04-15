Multiple agencies work together in Basin Ops Fire Drill

They hoped for good weather conditions to practice putting out a live fire. But strong winds on Thursday and Friday, April 13-14, ruled that out.

Nevertheless, more than 250 participants from a large number of agencies took part in the Basin Operation Fire Drill near Goldwater Lake along Schoolhouse Gulch Road. They used pink streamers to indicate the fire edge, and used chain saws, shovels and hoses to contain the “fire.”

The annual event takes place near the lake, the Pinehurst community, and Sky-Y summer camp facilities. Yavapai County Emergency Management conducted an evacuation drill at the camp with about 15 camp managers.

“Almost every department within the county was represented there,” said David McAtee, public information officer with Yavapai County Community Health Services.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) utilized people from the Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue, Jeep Posse, Red Cross, Amateur Ham Radio operators, and Animal Disaster Services.

Even the county Geographic Information Systems (GIS) personnel were present.

“Because they help us with mapping, where the fire started, they plot how fast it’s traveling and where it’s going. The information is used for evacuation plans and to decide which roads to close,” McAtee said. “Even Finance plays a role. Somebody has to pay for this.”

The well-programmed drill uses the nationally-recognized Incident Command System. “Any agency who has trained in this system can come in and hit the ground running,” he said.

Marcie Slay, public information officer with Yavapai County Emergency Management, said Search and Rescue and Jeep Posse discussed with camp managers what would happen if the camp and neighborhood were evacuated.

“They practiced knocking on doors and talking to residents; they handed out brochures,” Slay said, adding that about 30 people from Animal Disaster practiced setting up two areas for large and small animal care.

Capt. Ben Roche, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, said these kinds of practice drills have become a national model for wildland firefighters, forest agencies and fire departments.

“You don’t see this in other places,” he said.

Planning began five months ago with Prescott National Forest (PNF) workers looking at the terrain and setting up the scenario. When the weather didn’t cooperate for a live burn, personnel went out early in the morning to flag designated fire areas.

“We contact the agencies, and all have to be on the same page, so with a real fire, we don’t have to figure out terminology, radio frequencies and tactics,” Roche said.

Cheyenne Warner, PNF lead fire prevention officer, a recent arrival from Idaho, said she had never seen so many agencies working together as a team.

Firetrucks park on a forest road and run a hose out, and firefighters connect hoses from their backpacks to extend the reach. Warner pointed out how, even though every fire is different, firefighters want to keep the water hoses in front of the cutting line, securing the edge of the fire.

Justin Haynes, fire prevention technician, said these practice drills have been occurring for at least 15 years. Already this season, surrounding agencies have worked together on a grass fire March 30 in Prescott Valley.

“We do this on a daily basis. We do it seamlessly because of drills like this,” Haynes said. “Fire knows no jurisdiction lines.”

Agencies included Prescott National Forest, Central Arizona Fire and Medical, Groom Creek Fire, Walker Fire, Prescott Fire, Mayer Fire, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Bureau of Land Management, and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and response teams.