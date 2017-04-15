Column: Climate change

Regarding Community Editor Tim Wiederaenders’ March 21 column, “When it comes to climate change, whose agenda can you trust?” He recounts the discourse of a group of college students as they explored the thicket of climate control. It appears they encountered a few brambles along the way.

Implicit in the students’ discussion, as the headline indicates, is a common fallacy that is embedded in the public debate on this issue and impedes rational discourse. Constructing climate models with the precision necessary to be useful is a challenge. Nonetheless, climate change and its cause is a matter of objective reality that can be measured, modeled and evaluated based on observation, and is not a matter of vesting your trust in some arbitrary “agenda,” be it Al Gore’s, the Koch brothers or Secretary Pruitt’s.

Unfortunately, the students’ comments promulgate a common, but demonstrably untrue assertion. Specifically, “the currently active volcanoes that spew in each eruption more CO2 than the amount of CO2 man has produced in the history of our existence?” This is an absurdly false claim that has been completely debunked. The strongest eruption in the last half century (Pinatubo, 1991) released about 50 million tons of CO2 and Mount St. Helens in 1980 released about 10 million tons. Human activity released 32,000 million tons in 2016 alone. In one year, our activity added 550 times as much CO2 to the atmosphere Pinatubo and St. Helens combined.

The best estimate of total annual CO2 emitted by volcanos worldwide is 200 to 400 million tons, which is a factor of 100 less than we insignificant humans generate.

From 1900 to 2013, human activity has injected approximately 1.4 trillion tons into the atmosphere. In the same period, atmospheric CO2 has increased from about 2.3 to 3.1 trillion tons (equivalent to 295 and 395ppmv respectively). We have generated more than enough to account for that increase. A net of 800 billion tons have been added to the atmosphere and the balance, 600 billion tons have been absorbed by terrestrial and marine sinks. Whether the 800 billion ton (~100ppmv) increase is enormous or trivial is a matter of perception, but the increase itself is not. It can be objectively determined. It is the same for communists or capitalists, Methodists or Muslims.

“How about the data?” NASA-GISS data shows that the mean surface temperature of the earth has increased by ~10 K between 1970 and 2016. The article cites data from NOAA.gov to imply that we have not seen temperature increases locally. I suggest a closer look at the website. Specifically, NOAA Tech Memo WR274 page 24 shows that, for the Prescott area, eight of the 10 warmest years between 1899 and 2008 occurred since 1995 and six of those after 2000. Even more striking, all of the 10 lowest temperatures occurred before 1946. Has global warming come to Prescott after all?

A few thorns of contention notwithstanding, I am in whole-hearted support of Mr. Wiederaenders’ final charge to his readers, i.e. “Think about it.”