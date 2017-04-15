Church News: Week of April 15

Concert presented by Air Force Staff Sergeant and veteran, Lisa Cimino: Currently serving at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Sergeant Lisa Cimino also serves as Chaplain at Banner Behavioral Hospital in Scottsdale, and is owner and CEO of Peak Strategic Partners. Her vocal talents have provided her the opportunity to sing the National Anthem in many places including sporting events like Cincinnati Reds/Oakland A’s, Coyotes/Detroit Redwings, and most recently, the Cactus Bowl. She will present a concert at Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15. The church is located at 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Admission is free, however an offering will be taken to cover her travel expense.

Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) morning kosher for Passover study brunch, 10:30 a.m. Saturday 4/15. A Memorial Service (Yiskor) and study brunch, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 4/18. For locations, directions and information, call 928-237-0390 or 928-227-0582, or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Discovery Prescott will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus this Easter and Earth Day this year. Every family will get a tree to plant in their favorite spot. Discovery Prescott will plant matching trees in a developing country. There will be an Easter egg hunt for children Kindergarten through fifth grade. Service will be 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 16, at the Crossroads Center, 220 Grove Ave., Prescott. Information: www.discoveryprescott.com.

Easter Weekend Services at Canyon Bible Church: Easter Sunday, April 16, will feature one worship service at 9 a.m., in the Prescott High School, Ruth Street Theater. Pastor Andrew Gutierrez will teach a special Easter message focusing on our risen Savior. A full childcare program for children through fifth grade is available. Canyon Bible Church of Prescott is a non-denominational Bible-teaching church. There is plenty of parking in the lower lot of the school, and in a parking lot near the front entrance of the theater. Weekly Sunday services are 9 a.m., with children’s programs through fifth grade. A Women’s Bible Study is offered both Tuesday morning and Tuesday night, and Men’s Bible Study is offered on Thursday morning. Groups also are available for youth and college/young adults through the week. For more information, call 928-277-0017, or visit canyonprescott.org.

Holy Week at Prescott Community Church: Easter will be celebrated in worship on Sunday, April 16, at the 9 a.m. Connections Contemporary service and at the 10:30 a.m. Classic Traditional service. The church is located at 3151 Willow Creek Road. For more information, visit pccaz.org.





Hope Lutheran Church: Easter SonRise service, 7 a.m., with Pastor Tim Henning’s delivering the message, “Jesus

Arose Just as He Promised” (Matthew 28:1-10). Easter Festival Service at 9:30 a.m., with Pastor Tim Henning’s message, “Empowered by the Resurrection We Can Live Life out of the Box of Death” (1 Corinthians 15:50-58). Easter breakfast begins at 8:15 a.m., followed by a children’s Easter egg hunt. All are welcome.

Journey to the Cross: Easter Sunday, April 16, Sonrise cq service 7 a.m., Fellowship breakfast will follow. Easter service 10:45 a.m.

Mt. of Faith Lutheran Church, Cordes Lakes, Lenten activities and Easter celebration: Easter Sunday events: Sunrise service, 6 a.m., Easter breakfast 6:45 a.m., egg hunt for kids, 8 a.m., Sunday service, 9 a.m., Sunday, April 16. All are welcome to attend. The church is located at 20135 E. Stagecoach Trail, Cordes Lakes.

St. Germaine Catholic Church …. Easter vigil mass 7:30 p.m., April 15. Easter Sunday, April 16, masses, 7 a.m., 9 a.m. 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (Spanish). For more information, call 928-772-6350.

Trinity Lutheran Church Holy Week and Easter Sunday services: Easter Sunday services with the theme, “My Redeemer Lives,” begins at 6 a.m. with a Sunrise service, followed by an 8 a.m. Liturgical service with the choir Easter anthem. Praise services with an Easter cantata, “The King is Coming,” will be at 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. Breakfast will be served 6:30 to 10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. Sunday school children will have an Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m. For more information, call 928-772-8845.

All Saints’ Anglican Church, located at 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott, offers Sunday service at 10 a.m. Renewal of Baptismal Vows will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15. On Easter Sunday, Holy Communion Service is 8 a.m. and regular service at 10 a.m. Following Holy Week, evening prayer will continue at 6 p.m. each Wednesday. All are welcome. More information: 928-443-5323.



Easter in the Park, presented by American Lutheran Church, 11 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at Granite Creek Park. All are welcome to attend this contemporary service. Food, fun, fellowship and music will follow. Food includes burgers, brats, hot dogs, pop, water and chips. Acoustic solo music will be provided by Kenny James at 1 p.m. and Wes Williams at 2 p.m. There will be free parking on site or at the Staples/Sprouts parking lot by entering through the back gate. For more information, call Pastor Erich Sokoloski, 253-222-8992.

Prescott Valley Bible Church Easter Service, 10:30 a.m. April 16, features live worship music and message by Pastor Andy Gambino. A lunch of fried chicken, potato salad, rolls and more will follow the service. No charge.

Prescott United Methodist Church Lenten Season Soup Suppers

Evening Justice Vespers Service: Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. For those who are concerned about and are working for justice to come together to share sustenance, support and renewal of hope. Short readings, inspiration music, sharing and silent meditation will be offered.



Free Spring Creation Science Seminar, 9 a.m. to noon, April 22, at Calvary Chapel-Dayspring, 2180 Gulfstream in the Prescott Airport Business. Speaker will be David Larsen, who has made five expeditions to find Noah’s Ark, Two talks with questions and answers will follow. There will be a Bible and science quiz, fossil display and giveaways, creation science DVD’s and books will be offered for sale. For more information, call David McNabb, 928-771-1218.

Prescott United Methodist Church: “No More Excuses,” a special Earth Day event, will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in Esther Hall, 505 W. Gurley St. Explore climate justice with Carmen Francesco from Prescott College. Enrolment is limited to 50 participants. Sign up in the PUMC office or by calling 928-778-1950. Lunch and napkins will be provided, however everyone should bring their non-disposable plates, cups and forks. Carpooling is advised. Deadline to register is April 14.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church Choir will present a one day worship experience, inviting area churches to come together and worship the Lord in song and in the spirit of fellowship on Saturday, April 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. This has been a vision of Ms. Vinetta Gilmore, choir director of St. Luke Ebony Christian Church Choir. Location will be at United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott.

Willow Hills Baptist Church Women’s Ministry is hosting a Priscilla Shirer Simulcast Worship with Anthony Evans, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 12071 Mogollon Road, Prescott. Everyone is welcome to join the event of worship, Bible study, prayer, fellowship, lunch and meeting new friends. Cost is $15 plus $1.45 processing fee. Lunch included. Tickets are available online at http://tinyurl.com/jx2bpou.

Women of Wisdom (WOW): Spring session runs through May 24, on Wednesday mornings from 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Full and partial scholarships for class materials are available and free childcare is provided. The program includes coffee time, praise and worship music, prayer, a first hour Bible teaching and a choice of a second hour Bible study or a “Fun, Faith and Fellowship” class. Detailed brochures with registration forms are available at the American Lutheran Church office, or call 928-445-4348 to have the brochure mailed to you.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church Centering Prayer: 1 p.m. Thursdays at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Dr. Centering Prayer is a silent communion with God beyond concepts, words and images. The discipline of centering prayer is the prayer of silence and listening. An introductory workshop, followed by six follow-up sessions for newcomers, will be held in May. The group is open to all. For more information, call Lisa, 928-772-6366.

Justice Vespers Service, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott, for those who are concerned about and working for justice. Features short readings, inspiration music, time to share and silent meditation. Everyone is invited to attend.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Centering Prayer Group, meets from 9 to 10:15 a.m..on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in the Meditation Room, located next to the library in St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 2000 Shepherd’s Lane Prescott. Centering prayer is a method of contemplative prayer that carries one beyond words, thoughts, feelings and internal discourse to an encounter with the Divine Presence within. All are invited to attend and the group is open to new members. Information: Keehna Sture, 941-539-1257 or email ksture5983 @gmail.com.

Share the Gospel Training, for people of all denominations who want to learn how to talk to people about the good news of Christ, meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Union Station, 114 Union St, Prescott. For information, call Pat, 612-202-0842.

The ecumenical Prescott Contemplative Prayer Group will start a free new course in May. “Centering Prayer, A Training Course for Opening to the Presence of God” includes a workbook with readings and reflections as well as videos. The Prayer Group meets Mondays, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the St. Anthony Room at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury Ave. Please call Robert at 928-717-2441 or Fran at 928-445-8072, for more information and to register.

Discovery Prescott: Discovery Youth will take an adventure to California for a Youth Speciialties conference which will be full of learning, and fellowship on the beach around a bonfire. Everyone is welcome to be a part of this growing community of teenagers from Discovery Church, Prescott. Information: www.discoveryprescott.com

Christ Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley, Hope Lutheran Church in Chino Valley, and First Lutheran in Prescott are joining together in a Lenten Round Robin focusing on the Hymn “Let Us Ever Walk with Jesus.” Since God created us to experience joy in communion with Him, to love all people, and to live in harmony with His creation, sin separates us from God, mars our relationship with one another and brings ruin to God’s good creation, so we do not enjoy the life our Creator intended for us. The disciplines of Lent: repentance, self-denial, prayer and works of love - help us wage our spiritual warfare. We invite you to join us each Wednesday for a vesper service at 4 p.m. at 3300 N Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley, 6:30 p.m. at 231 Smoketree Lane in Prescott and 6:30 p.m. at 1010 N Road One East in Chino Valley. You will also be introduced to the new pastor of Our Shepherd in Cornville – Pastor Stephen Wilkens.

First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is beginning a Jazz Vespers Series from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the last Wednesday night of each month. These informal events are open to people of all faiths. The focus is on the music and the opportunity to hear it in an “acoustically alive’ historic sanctuary. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken for the benefit of the musicians.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for people who have lost children meets every 4th Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church lower level. The address is 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, contact Donna at 928-460-0168.

The Children’s Clothes Closet and the Community Service Food Bank are open at the Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Connection Church meets Sundays at Abia Judd Scholl, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott, in the Gym. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. and service is at 10:30 a.m. Childcare is available. Lead pastor is Jake Madlock. For information, email theconnectionchurchaz@gmail.com.

Revival Fire Ministries, Inc., a Cleveland, Tennessee based Church of God, a full Gospel Pentecostal Church, preaching the entire word of God, as it is written, is now in Prescott. They believe in being born again, sanctification and Holy Spirit Baptism. All are welcome – the faithful and those with little to no faith. Pastor Fred Hays will deliver the message. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. with worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, at La Quinta Inn, 4499 E. Highway 69 in Prescott. For additional information, call Pastor Fred Hays at 928-201-1885.

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua meets at the Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Come join us for worship, dance, prayers and teachings this Shabbat. For information, email abyprescott@gmail.com.

Faith Christian Fellowship of Kirkland has 10 a.m. Sunday services and 6:30 p.m. Thursday service at the Kirkland Elementary school. Join us and experience His grace as we boldly approach His throne. (Hebrews 4:16). Children’s church is provided. Pastor Greg Poole presents the message. For more information, contact Pastor Poole at 928-231-0495.

Are you interested in becoming Catholic or would like to complete the sacraments as an adult? If so, St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley has a program for you! It’s called RCIA, and it begins soon. To sign up or for more information, contact Robert at 928-772-6518 or stg-re-adult@cableone.net. Inquirers are welcomed.

The Anglian Church of the Holy Spirit announces they have moved to a new location. They are now meeting in the fellowship hall at the Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship is at 9 a.m., featuring a Holy Communion service with music and using contemporary language. They have an active healing ministry, as well as regular study groups. They are a warm, loving Christian family and welcome visitors and new members.

All Saints Anglican Church of Prescott started a service of Morning Prayer each weekday morning at 8 a.m., meeting in the chapel, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. The service is taken from the Book of Common Prayer (1928). The service is geared for those who desire a more disciplined spiritual life, to gather to pray, to confess our sins, to hear Holy Scriptures read aloud, and to pray for others. The service has been done in English since 1549 in a variety of Books of Common Prayer, and has been a part of the spiritual life of Anglican Christians as long. We use the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. All (including non-members and non-Christians) are welcome. For more information, call 928-443-5323.

Faith in Fitness classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Southern Baptist Church Prescott Valley, 2820 Pleasant View Drive. They are designed to increase muscular strength, endurance and flexibility using stability balls, resistance bands and mats. There is no cost for the class. For information and times, call 928-772-7218 or check online at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

The Connection Church, a non-denominational community of people who desire to experience a powerful relationship with our Heavenly Father, meets at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays, at Abia Judd Elementary, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott. Its mission is to “Love God, Love People,, Love Life.” For additional information, call 928-830-7619.

Grace Bible Fellowship of Prescott hosts Bible studies and discussions 10:30 a.m. Sundays at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Pastor Tom Perconti brings deep, impacting, verse-by-verse teaching from the Word, followed by challenging, warm and supportive fellowship and discussion time. For more information, visit www.graceprescott.org or call 928-273-8491.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child at any age or however long ago, meets the second Tuesday of each month at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Pastor Carol Mumford leads the group, and any community member who has lost a child may attend. This is just one of the support groups that meets each month at PUMC. Other groups offer support for those with health issues such as breathing problems, cancer, depression and fibromyalgia/chronic fatigue. Contact the church office at 928-778-1950 for more information about these groups.