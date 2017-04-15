Burning food the cause of structure fire

Four engines and a battalion chief from Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority and one engine from Prescott Fire Department responded to the call of a structure fire in Prescott Valley at about 11 a.m. Thursday on the 4700 block of North Carla Vista Drive, CAFMA Fire Marshall Rick Chase said. The first CAFMA engine on scene arrived to find the entire residence, a mobile home, filled with smoke and nobody home. Upon further inspection, it was found that the kitchen oven was on with a pan filled with burned food sitting on the oven. The damage was contained to the burned food, Chase said, noting to never leave a residence with the stove on.