Argus Hamilton: Anytime two or more Methodists are gathered a chicken must die

BEVERLY HILLS —Happy Saturday, everybody, and God bless America.

Easter Sunday will be celebrated across the nation Sunday morning starting with sunrise Passion Plays followed by packed church services. Easter Dinner is a huge tradition in the Protestant South. The liturgy says that whenever two or more Methodists are gathered in His name, a chicken must die.

The Vatican will mark Easter Sunday with a huge ceremony and Eucharist conducted by Pope Francis in St Peter’s Square. The holy day marks the return of Jesus following his death on the cross. His next miracle will be entering the United States from the Middle East without being detained.

Holy Week was marked by a cable news debate Thursday over whether Jesus Christ was white or whether Jesus was brown. My take is the Anglican view. Jesus’ mother was Mary, who was Hebrew, so he might have had dark-skin, but Jesus’ father was God, who is English, so it’s fifty-fifty.

President Trump announced we dropped MOAB, the Mother of All Bombs, on ISIS Thursday. If that’s called the Mother of All Bombs, they never saw me open a Jehovah’s Witness banquet with a knock-knock joke. Perhaps the USO can set up a show where I entertain troops from the other side.

Los Angeles Weekly magazine reported that Austin’s famed La Barbecue restaurant will open a La Barbecue in Beverly Hills this year. It’s rated one of the world’s top fifty barbecue restaurants. In other food industry news, United Airlines was just voted America’s number-one Chinese take-out.

United Airlines endured another major public relations disaster during a flight to Calgary this week when a scorpion fell out of a briefcase in an overhead bin and landed on the head of a passenger. The scorpion stung him and scurried up the aisle. The passengers still preferred the chicken.

United Airlines apologized after tape surfaced of the Asian-American passenger being dragged off an overbooked flight. They offered all the passengers a full refund. And then on Friday, United rolled out their new advertising slogan, Fly United--It’s Still Better than Being Shot by a Cop.

Fox News star Bill O’Reilly took off for an Easter vacation to Rome this week as the New York Times was calling for his scalp. He’s paid out millions in office sexual harassment claims against him. No one’s buying his story that he’s doing all he can to bring about better paying jobs for women.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer admitted the White House forgot to buy any Easter eggs for Monday’s Easter Egg Roll for children. Spicer himself played the Easter Bunny during the Bush Administration. We just saw a week where the Easter Bunny apologized for letting Hitler off the hook.

HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson got stuck on an elevator while touring an affordable housing high rise in Florida. He had to wait twenty minutes to be rescued. It looks bad for the country when Ben Carson is the smartest guy in the administration and his elevator doesn’t go all the way to the top.

Utah’s Deseret News printed a poll in an article on the Ten Commandments showing that one out of four married Americans don’t consider a one-night stand to be cheating. Blame it on these new Modern Bible translations. The Sixth Commandment now reads, Thou Shall not Admit Adultery.

The World Health organization issued a report Wednesday claiming that eating bacon greatly increases the chances of your getting cancer. Other health experts say don’t let that report alarm you. Statistics also say that not eating bacon greatly increased the chances of you blowing yourself up.

The Writers Guild of America is set to go on strike if they can’t reach a deal with Hollywood producers. There are four hundred and fifty TV series on the air now. Statistics show that India puts out one hundred and sixty tons of human waste a week, second only to the Writers Guild of America.