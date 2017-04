Kendall Schwartz was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and the Prescott softball team claimed its third straight win with an 11-0 win over Bradshaw Mountain on Thursday afternoon.

The Badgers (13-4, 8-2 Grand Canyon) have four games remaining this season, three of which come on the road beginning with Mohave on Tuesday, April 18. First pitch is set for 3:45 p.m.