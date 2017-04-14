Prep Baseball: Prescott rallies, splits season series with rival Bears

It’s been a difficult 2017 season for Prescott’s baseball team, but splitting a 4A Grand Canyon region series with area rival Bradshaw Mountain sure felt soothing.

Badgers starting pitcher Griffin Hays allowed six runs, four earned, on seven hits, striking out six and walking seven in 5-2/3 innings, helping Prescott to a wild 12-8 victory over the Bears Thursday afternoon in Prescott Valley.

Bradshaw Mountain beat the Badgers, 9-4, in the opener Tuesday in Prescott.

“When they came over and beat us on our home field and watched them walk off into the bus and stuff, it’s something you take to heart, definitely,” Prescott’s Jake Schulz said. “And you just take that out to the next game with more mental drive to win, and so it feels good.”



With the victory, the No. 22-ranked Badgers improved their record to 3-5 in region and 5-8 in power-point games. Prescott, which has four region games remaining, must win out against No. 7 Mingus Union and Mohave over the next two weeks to have a chance at an at-large state berth.

“We’re feeling optimistic,” Hays said. “As far as we’re concerned, the new season started today, we’re 1-0, and it was a good win. We really battled.”

Bradshaw Mountain, rated 15th going into the contest, did not do itself any favors in getting off the state playoff bubble. The Bears (5-6, 6-6) have lost five of their last eight games, all in region, with one league contest left.

In the 16-team state tournament, each of the eight region champions qualifies automatically. The remaining eight teams earn at-large berths based on power-point ranking at the end of the season.

“We all came into this game knowing that we had to win – it was a must-win,” Bradshaw Mountain’s Timmy Young said. “I don’t think we came in with the mentality that ‘we need to work as hard as we can.’ ”

On Thursday, the Badgers trailed 4-0 through two innings before rallying. Bradshaw starter Jake Morales, who struck out three in the first and two in the second, struggled mightily in the third.

Morales hit Prescott leadoff man Dawson Winslow with a pitch to open the third. He then surrendered a single to Morano and issued consecutive walks to Cole Kelley and Ryan Greene, which scored a run with the bases loaded, before Bears coach Brian Bundrick pulled him.

Catcher Gunner Bundrick relieved Moreno on the mound and also struggled. He walked the first batter he faced, Joey Christopherson, which plated another run for Prescott. An error on a pickoff attempt and an RBI sacrifice tied it at 4-4.

In the fourth, Prescott scored four more runs to take the lead, 8-4. An infield error plated two and Kelley hit an RBI single. Bundrick exited for Travis Robertson, who gave up an RBI single to Justin Warren before inducing an inning-ending double play.

“We just fell apart,” Gunner Bundrick said. “We got comfortable with a four-run lead.”

Bundrick tried to light a fire under his team with a two-run homer in the fourth to cut the deficit to 8-6. But a solo homer from Schulz to lead off the fifth, and an RBI double from Greene would seal it.

Blake Huntley relieved Robertson in the sixth and retired the side. But his success was short-lived. In the seventh, Mike Arroyo drilled a pinch-hit solo homer and Greene’s RBI sacrifice extended the lead to 12-6. Down to their final three outs, Bradshaw loaded the bases. A double play scored a run, as did a Sam Bartlett RBI single off Prescott reliever Warren. Later, with runners on the corners and trailing 12-8, Bundrick struck out on three pitches to end it.

At the dish for Prescott, Schulz went 3 for 4 with a homer and two runs scored. Cleanup hitter Greene (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, run scored) contributed, as did Morano (2 for 4, two runs scored) and Kelley (RBI single).

Bradshaw Mountain issued eight walks, committed four errors and had two hit-by-pitches in a rough afternoon. Both teams finished with only three extra-base hits.

“When we came into the season, we thought we were gonna be this big, bad team,” the Bears’ Noah Barros said. “And we’ve just been disappointing ourselves, disappointing our coaching staff, pointing fingers.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain will play three of its last five regular-season games on the road. The Bears will host Moon Valley first for a non-region contest at 3:45 p.m. Monday, April 17.

Prescott visits Mingus at 3:45 p.m. Monday in Cottonwood. The Badgers will then host Mohave at 4 p.m. Tuesday and travel to Bullhead City Thursday for the region series finale against Mohave.

“We just need to go over and play well against Mingus,” Prescott coach Kent Winslow said. “I’d like to keep this thing going.”

