Obituary: Marlis Kahlweiss

Marlis Kahlweiss passed away at home on April 7, 2017. Marlis was born in Wuppertal-Elberfeld Germany on Aug. 16, 1953, to Clemens and Margot Kahlweiss.



The Kahlweiss family immigrated to the United States when she was 6, and she became a naturalized citizen on April 23, 1971. She completed her education in Los Angeles, California with an Associate Arts degree in art.



She worked for Transamerica Insurance Company in Los Angeles for many years, ADP Data Processing in Arcadia, and was the manager for several campsites in Sequoia National Forest. She moved to Hawaii in 2004, where she worked for the Honolulu Police Department as a 911 dispatcher. In 2007 she moved to Prescott.



Marlis’ passions were art and family. She painted extensively using both oil and water colors, sketched in colored pencil and charcoal, was an accomplished cook, and loved to travel, including many adventures at Disneyworld and other Disney attractions.



She was preceded in death by her father, Clemens Kahlweiss, and is survived by her spouse, Donna Golar; her mother, Margot Kahlweiss; her brother and sister-in-law, Juergen and Genny Kahlweiss; two nieces, Kathleen Marie (Kahlweiss) Goto and husband Matthew Goto, and Kristie Rose Kahlweiss; a great-niece Sakai Kristie Goto; sister-in-law Sheila McCourtie; nephews John Sauceda and Danny Sauceda; and other extended family members.



At Marlis’ request, no services will be held and she will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Maggie’s Hospice, Palliative Care Services, 314 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, AZ 86301-2602.

Information provided by survivors.