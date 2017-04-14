Obituary: Loren E Olson

Loren E Olson, 95, died peacefully in his sleep April 7, 2017, in Prescott Valley.



Born in Iowa, Loren served our country in the Navy during World War II. He met his wife Lucille, the love of his life, during the war. Their eyes met over the wing of a plane, they winked at each other and fell in love for the next 70 years.



After the Navy, Loren was a project manager for several commercial construction companies in the San Francisco Bay Area, building major buildings and shopping centers.



Loren is survived by his loving wife, Lucille; daughter Paula Smith, son-in-law Orland Smith; two grandchildren, Christopher Pasquin, Melissa Hardman; seven great-grandchildren.



A private celebration of life is being planned.



Arrangements by Chino Valley Funeral Home on Palomino.





Information provided by survivors.