Missing dementia patient alert issued by Sheriff’s Office

An 84-year-old Chino Valley woman with dementia is missing and the Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding her.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn reported late Friday night, April 14, that Geraldine Bradford was last seen around noon in Chino Valley.

Bradford, who has moderate dementia, is driving a tan 2004 Acura 4-door with Arizona license plates, BXR5389.

She is a white woman with straight grey hair to her jaw, and hazel eyes. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 150 pounds, the YCSO said. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants, with a black purse.

Anyone with information as to Bradford’s whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or call 911.

Information provided by YCSO