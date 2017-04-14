Letter: Teen texting column

Editor:

I read Ken Sain’s column in Monday’s Courier (4/10/17) regarding “Teen Texting” and couldn’t be more in agreement. Yes, new teen drivers are less experienced, but the dangers of texting know no age limits. I’ve witnessed a mother with three children in her enormous SUV coming at me in my lane with her head down texting on her phone. As we approached each other my initial thought was that she would eventually look up to see where she was going. It wasn’t until I laid on the horn that she finally looked up and quickly moved into her lane. Luckily it was only a 35mph zone, but the potential damage/injuries would still have been enormous.

My constant question regarding the allowance of texting while driving is, who could possibly deny the danger of the act? Representative Phil Lovas is worried that Senator Karen Fann’s bill limiting teen texting in their first six months of driving would eventually allow demands for further restrictions. Yet he hasn’t stated anything that I have read as to why outlawing texting is a bad thing. Is there some lobby that is prompting his views on the issue? As you state, “It defies logic.”

Ralph Lichtenberger

Prescott