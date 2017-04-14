Letter: Congressman elections

Editor:

Folks, why do you elect your Congressman to represent you in Washington? Is it not because his values are very much aligned with yours? Know this, your Congressman doesn’t work for the president nor for the members of Congress. Guided by the Constitution his responsibility is to the constituents whom he serves.

Recently, some members didn’t take their duty, to you, seriously. A Congress that ran on repeal and replace Obamacare has a duty to lift the burden of insurance regulations, not merely to pretend to do so. But, as you saw, when it came to the nitty-gritty regarding the repeal and replace of Obamacare, they jumped ship and turned their allegiance to President Trump and the Congressional leadership. Ah, what useful Idiots we tend to be at times, simply because we elected them. All they ever wanted from us was to pave their way to DC so they can collect the bennies that most of them seek. Oh dear, let’s not forget power!

We, however, are lucky in the Fourth district. We have a representative that fulfills his promises to his constituents. He opposed the AHCA, stood his ground and insisted they get this issue right and for this, he has taken it on the chin from Republicans and his President.

Congress must repeal Obamacare. With God’s blessing and Representative Gosar there, I think they will.

Rose Sperry

Cottonwood