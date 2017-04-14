Feature Home: 2121 Hibiscus Circle | Prescott | $687,500

Beautifully appointed, thoughtfully designed, this incredible 2,467SF home has it all. Located on a cul-de-sac street, privacy and views abound. Enter through a spacious foyer where gorgeous hardwood floors begin and into a stunning living room, with fireplace and views that bring in the light. Enter next… a cook’s dream kitchen, with Jenn-Air appliances, custom cabinetry, and granite countertops, set beside a lovely dining area that altogether provides lots of space yet still manages to feel elegant and cozy.

The bedrooms are where this home departs from the norm. Three individual en suites – each unique bedroom and bathroom a stylish, tastefully-appointed luxury accommodation. There’s also a guest half-bath, den/office, and laundry.

PHENOMENAL describes the outdoor living areas. Both covered and uncovered patios, an enormous Trex deck with a fireplace to keep you warm on cool evenings, and seating areas for get-togethers of family and friends. Look out the back and see the golf course during the day, and nothing but stars at night. And the landscaping is superb! Th is amazing home is move-in ready and waiting for a new family! MLS 1001697

