Editorial: Forfeiture law long overdue in Arizona

Arizona is one of two states where law enforcement officers are allowed to use seizure income to fund officer salaries (the other is Texas). There are other states that tacitly allow it, according to a report by the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting (ACIR).

We believe that nearly all of our law enforcement officers in this state are well-intentioned, have a high degree of personal integrity and are committed to serving the community.

But when you tie salaries to how much property they can seize from citizens who may, or may not be, guilty of a crime it puts them in a difficult position.

On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law the first reforms on the ability of law enforcement to seize the property of citizens and use it to benefit the department, or officers’ salaries. It was long overdue, and a good first step.

Before, police could seize your car, your home, your cash if they thought there was a “preponderance of evidence” they are linked to a crime.

The new standard is that police must provide “clear and convincing evidence” that the property was connected to criminal activity to a judge.

The ACIR report looked at five years and determined that police had seized more than $200 million in property from the citizens of this state. They also discovered that there is little oversight on how the money is spent and that about $20 million was omitted from official reports.

When you’re dealing with that kind of money and lack of oversight, it has the potential to cause good people to make really bad decisions.

The seizure program is part of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act and was meant to help deter major crimes. By not only putting liberty at risk, but also property, the thinking was that it removes a major motivation for committing crimes.

Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk said this county received $1,269,463 in cash, weapons, vehicles and other contraband for fiscal year 2015-16.

There is nothing wrong with taking the property that criminals used to commit their crimes and then using that to improve law enforcement in the state. That’s a terrific idea.

But, the program needs oversight and, at minimum, police should have to convince a judge that the property was actually used in a crime. That standard not only protects citizens, but it takes a huge temptation away from law enforcement officers.

Most, no doubt, would be able to ignore that temptation. Still, by protecting the property rights of the citizens of this state we are also making it easier for them to focus on stopping crime and serving the community, and not worrying so much about seizing enough property to pay salaries.

We applaud this step by the legislature and governor and encourage them to continue to examine the state’s seizure laws, ensuring there is proper oversight and protecting the property of innocent citizens.

The Daily Courier