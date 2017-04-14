Drought ends, Fire season starts

With a wet winter behind it, Yavapai County is no longer experiencing a drought, say U.S. Forest Service officials, and that is good news for the 2017 fire season.

Prescott National Forest (PNF) Bradshaw District Ranger Sarah Tomsky, and Pete Gordon, staff officer for the Forest Service’s fuels, fire and aviation program, appeared before the Prescott City Council this week for an update on the imminent fire danger.

Although the prediction came with several caveats, Gordon said the higher-than-normal precipitation should bode well for this year’s fire season.

“It’s been a great winter, as far as precipitation,” Gordon said. For December 2016 through February 2017, the PNF information stated: “All stations were well above average precipitation.”

At Iron Springs, for instance, the 3.02 inches of precipitation for December nearly doubled the average of 1.75 inches. Likewise for January, which had 3.24 inches compared to a 1.72-inch average, and February, which had 2.41 inches compared to a 1.91-inch average.

“All of Yavapai County has come out of drought conditions, which is good news,” Gordon said, adding, “Let’s hope it persists for a few more years.”

The impact of all of that moisture: “This is a general speculation, and things could change,” Gordon said, “but we think it will be a more moderate fire season,” with a later start, and a shorter duration than usual.

Vegetation in Prescott National Forest’s chaparral highlands should begin greening up by early May – helping to “moderate our fire season,” Gordon said.

Still, he noted that the timing of the precipitation “couldn’t have been more perfect” for the growth of the area’s grasses. As the grasslands dry out throughout the spring, they could pose a fire danger.

And an especially hot spring could change things even further. “I might take all of that back if it remains hot, dry, and windy through June,” Gordon said.

Meanwhile, Tomsky and Gordon also emphasized the importance of preparing for the fire danger by thinning the forest and conducting prescribed burns in strategic areas.

Tomsky told the council she had heard many local residents refer to the Indian Fire, which burned 1,345 acres in south Prescott in 2002. “The thing people say is the only reason the town was saved was because the wind died down,” Tomsky said.

But actually, she said, “There was a fuels treatment that that fire ran into. The wind and conditions certainly helped, but if it weren’t for the forest treatment that had been done on the forest, I don’t think we have been able to get people in there safely.”

Forest treatments (thinning and prescribed burning) have been the result of collaboration between the Forest Service and other area governments, Gordon said, as well as with the local residents.

Indeed, the Forest Service officials referred to “a new way of thinking” in the suppression of wildfires, which emphasizes firefighter safety first, and then protection of communities.

Forest thinning and prescribed burns provide greater safety for firefighters, they said, which allows for effective suppression of wildfires.

“What that means for us is we may see extended times of smoke,” Tomsky said, referring to the smoky conditions that sometimes come with the prescribed burns. “It’s one of the things we’re looking for support for, (along with) an understanding of why we take advantage of those opportunities when we have them.”

Emphasis on pre-treatment of the forest also is a money-saving option, Gordon said. He pointed out that the Prescott-area Doce Fire in 2013 burned 6,767 acres, and the suppression effort cost nearly $6.9 million, or $1,016 per acre.

“We have the ability to treat some of these areas for in the hundreds of dollars an acre,” Gordon said, adding that the effects of such efforts are long-term.