Airline Quality Rating report released just in time for UA controversy

Inside this year’s rating Below is the 2016 numerical ranking of the nation’s leading 12 airlines, according to the Airline Quality Rating, with the 2015 ranking in parentheses: Alaska (5) Delta (3) Virgin America (1) JetBlue (2) Hawaiian (4) Southwest (6) SkyWest (7) United (8) American (10) ExpressJet (9) Spirit (13) Frontier (11) NOTE: The 2015 rating included 13 airlines. Envoy is not rated in 2016. Information provided by ERAU and Wichita State University

Though it wasn’t planned, an annual airline quality rating report has been released just in time for a news blitz about a controversial situation that unfolded on an overbooked United Airlines flight last Sunday, April 9.



The situation involved four passengers being randomly selected to leave the plane to make room for employees of Republic Airline, according to the Associated Press.

The passengers were told they would be compensated for the inconvenience. When one of the passengers refused to leave the plane, he was forcibly removed.

Videos taken by other passengers of the flight show the man being ripped from his seat screaming and then dragged down the aisle to the plane’s exit.



The videos quickly went viral and have sparked much discussion over what airline passengers’ rights are and whether the situation was handled appropriately.

Neither of these questions are answered by the 27th Airline Quality Rating (AQR), which was released on April 10. It does, however, address related concerns faced by airlines and their customers. The annual report provides an objective comparison of airline quality based on four core criteria: on-time performance, rate of involuntary denied boardings, rate of mishandled bags and the rate of customer complaints.

The W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Prescott campus partner every year to put out this report. This most recent publication looks at airlines’ performance in 2016.

Report’s results

Overall, the airline industry posted the best AQR score ever this time around.

Nine of the 12 airlines improved in three categories (on-time, baggage handling and customer complaints), and seven of the 12 airlines improved in all four categories.

Airlines that performed better in 2016 were Alaska, American, Delta, ExpressJet, Frontier, SkyWest, Southwest, Spirit and United. Those whose scores declined in 2016 were Hawaiian, JetBlue and Virgin America.

“The best-ever overall industry AQR score is largely due to best-ever performance in the rate of involuntary denied boardings and the rate of mishandled bags,” said Dean Headley, associate professor of marketing at the W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State University. “Air travel is great again – that statement can be followed with a period, exclamation point or question mark depending on the individual’s perspective.”

On-time performance

Hawaiian Airlines had the best on-time performance (91.1 percent) for 2016, and Spirit had the worst (74.3 percent).

Nine airlines improved their on-time arrival performance in 2016. Six of the 12 airlines rated had an on-time arrival percentage of better than 80 percent. On-time performance for the industry in 2016 was 81.4 percent, compared to 79.9 percent in 2015.

Involuntary denied boardings

Hawaiian and Delta were the industry leaders in avoiding involuntary denied boarding incidents in 2016 with a rate of 0.05 and 0.10 per 10,000 passengers, respectively. ExpressJet (1.51) had the highest involuntary denied boarding rate per 10,000 passengers.

Seven airlines improved their denied boarding rate in 2016. SkyWest recorded the greatest improvement.

Overall, the industry had 0.62 denied boardings per

10,000 passengers in 2016, compared to 0.76 in 2015. This is the best rate since the AQR started in 1991.

Baggage handling

Virgin America had the best baggage handling rate (1.03 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers) of all airlines, and ExpressJet had the worst baggage handling rate (4.31 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers).

Nine airlines had improved mishandled baggage rates in 2016. The industry rate decreased from 3.24 per 1,000 passengers in 2015 to 2.70 in 2016. This is the best rate since the AQR started in 1991.

Consumer complaints

Southwest had the lowest consumer complaint rate (0.47 per 100,000 passengers) of all airlines. Spirit had the highest consumer complaint rate (6.74 per 100,000 passengers).

Customer complaints per 100,000 passengers decreased from 1.90 in 2015 to 1.52 in 2016. The majority of complaints (73.5 percent) to the DOT were for flight problems (41.4 percent), baggage (12.0 percent), customer service (10.5 percent), and reservations, ticketing and boarding (9.6 percent).

Information about AQR study provided by ERAU and Wichita State University