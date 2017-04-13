Women’s Council of Realtors spring fashion show set for May 2

Tickets on sale for $40

Terri Morotto models an outfits by Buckle and Brama Sole at the 2014 Women’s Council of Realtors spring fashion show.

Photo by Les Stukenberg.

    • The Women’s Council of Realtors Prescott will hold their annual spring fashion show on May 2 at the Prescott Resort at 1500 Highway 69.

    This year the show will have a Las Vegas theme, “Viva La Fashion.”

    Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the program will begin at noon. The show will include a silent auction, music, entertainment and “fashionable models dressed in their best” featuring area stores in the community.

    Tickets are on sale for $40.

    For more information, contact Terry Schaper at 928-778-2222 or email terry.schaper@pioneertile.com.

