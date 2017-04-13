PV police release name of suspect in park shooting

Prescott Valley Police have released the name and charges against a man alleged to have engaged in a gun battle with four officers on April 5 at Mountain Valley Park.

Robert Aaron Moreno, 33, of Prescott Valley, was contacted by officers at about 11 p.m., and, PVPD spokesman Sgt. Jason Kaufman said, Moreno began shooting at them.

“Moreno is known to law enforcement,” Kaufman said.

The officers returned fire and called for assistance, Kaufman said, and an arriving officer saw Moreno with the gun and struck him with his patrol vehicle, knocking him to the ground.

He suffered serious injuries, Kaufman said, but he could not say whether they resulted from being shot or hit by the vehicle until the investigation is complete.

Kaufman said four officers were involved: Gabriel Maldonado, Robert Ruiz, Branden Kelly and Scott Monteith. He didn’t say which was driving the patrol vehicle that stopped the shooting.

Moreno was taken to a Phoenix hospital for treatment.

He’s been released and booked into the Maricopa County jail on three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count each of discharge of a firearm at a structure, misconduct involving weapons, and discharge of a firearm within town limits.

None of the officers were seriously injured in the incident, Kaufman said.

Moreno is awaiting extradition to Yavapai County.

The Department of Public Safety’s Special Investigation Unit is investigating the shooting.