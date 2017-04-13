Prescott judge appointed to Arizona Court of Appeals

Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Jennifer B. Campbell has been appointed to Division One of the Arizona Court of Appeals by Gov. Doug Ducey.

“I just hope to do a good job for Gov. Ducey and the citizens of Arizona,” Campbell said. “I’m humbled, very pleased and very honored.”

Campbell was appointed to the Yavapai County bench in 2011.

Prior to that, she worked in private practice at her own firm, The Campbell Law Firm. She also practiced at Vakula & Kottke and Mounger & Campbell, and worked as a Deputy County Attorney in the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

Campbell currently serves as vice president of the Arizona Judges Association. She’s been president of the Yavapai County Bar Association and president of the Northern Arizona Chapter of the Arizona Women’s Lawyer Association.

Campbell graduated magna cum laude from Colorado State University in 1999 and received her law degree from the University of Texas School of Law in 2002.

“Judge Campbell has dedicated herself to the citizens of Yavapai County. As a Yavapai County Superior Court Judge, she has served with distinction and developed innovative programs at the court. As an attorney, she volunteered pro bono services to homeless veterans and others in need of legal services in Yavapai County,” said Ducey. “I am pleased to appoint Judge Campbell to the Arizona Court of Appeals.”

Campbell and Yuma County Superior Court Judge Maria Elena Cruz were appointed to fill vacancies created by the appointment of Justice Andrew Gould to the Arizona Supreme Court and the retirement of Judge Patricia Orozco.