Obituary: Robert Lee Boorn

Robert Lee Boorn was born on Feb. 10, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, and passed away April 3, 2017, in his home in Prescott, Arizona.



He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Maye Boorn and his dear wife, Genevieve “Ginny” Boorn. He is survived by his cousins, Cynthia and Larry Drobnich of Westland, Michigan; lifelong friend Carolyn Darragh and fellow musicians.



Mr. Boorn earned his engineering degree from Lawrence Institute of Technology in Southfield, Michigan, and served in the US Air Force. He was employed with Lockheed Martin Corporation as an Aerospace Engineer. He was a pilot who enjoyed flying his wife and friends in his private plane.



Mr. Boorn was an accomplished musician who loved to play his euphonium and other low brass instruments. He was the founder of the acclaimed Central Arizona Concert Band and played with his “Oom Pa Pa Band” locally and throughout Germany, enjoying Octoberfest.



Per Mr. Boorn’s wishes, there will be no memorial service. He will be interred at the Prescott VA National Cemetery.



