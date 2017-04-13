Obituary: Dr. Albert Cecil Diddams

Albert Cecil Diddams, M.D., died peacefully on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hinsdale, Illinois, at age 86.

Albert was preceded in death by Sheila Ann, his loving wife of 63 years. Albert and Sheila were the devoted parents of Steven (Alexandra), Stanley (Margaret), Suzanne (Jim) Hallene, Shannon (Doral) Sandlin, and Scott (Naomi) Diddams. Albert is also survived by his brother Richard (Lois) Diddams; and his 17 grandchildren.



Albert was born in Rochester, Minnesota, but lived most of his adult life in the Southwest. He graduated from high school in Douglas, Arizona, and earned a degree from the University of Arizona in Zoology before attending Washington University (St. Louis) for medical school. He carried out a residency in surgery at Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke’s Medical Center in Chicago.

Albert spent most of his medical career serving indigenous populations, military servicemen and women, and veterans. Following his medical training, he joined the United States Public Health Service, working in Chinle, Arizona; Staten Island, New York; Anchorage, Alaska; and Gallup, New Mexico. Albert, Sheila and their family stayed in Gallup for 20 years, where Albert practiced medicine and saw patients at the Gallup Indian Medical Center, Cibola Clinic, Rehoboth Hospital and McKinley General Hospital.

For the latter part of his professional career, Albert joined the U.S. Army, working as a surgeon at Ft. Carson in Colorado Springs. He rose to the rank of Colonel and served in field hospitals in Saudi Arabia and Iraq in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Albert’s final job before retirement was at the Veterans Hospital in Prescott, Arizona.

Beyond his medical career, Albert was a dedicated member of the churches in the communities where he and Sheila lived. His hobbies included landscaping, model railroads, fishing, horses and camping. He was an avid reader and learner his entire life, and he loved sharing his time, skills and knowledge with friends and family.



Interment Private. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott, AZ 86303.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Mountain Jewels Home, 527-960 Little Valley Road, McArthur, CA 96056 https://www.facebook.com/Mountain-Jewels-Home-127669237286410/



