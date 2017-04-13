Now Showing: Week of April 14

Movies playing at Harkins Theatres, 7202 Pav Way, Prescott Valley (Highway 69 between Glassford Hill and Lake Valley roads). 928-775-7444; www.harkins.com.

(NEW) THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS – The latest installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise welcomes two Oscar-winning actresses: Charlize Theron plays Cipher, the latest villain to torment Dominic Toretto and his crew, while Helen Mirren joins the cast after publicly lobbying for a role to sate her real-life love of racing. Fast 8 also stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Kurt Russell, Elsa Pataky, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jason Statham, and Scott Eastwood. Directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton). Rated PG-13 for prolonged sequences of violence and destruction, suggestive content, and language. Action & Adventure, Drama

Also showing:

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film stars Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle's eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts. The film features music by eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, including several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice. Rated PG for some action, violence, peril and frightening images. Drama, Musical & Performing Arts, Science Fiction & Fantasy, Romance

THE BOSS BABY – “The Boss Baby” is a hilariously universal story about how a new baby's arrival impacts a family, told from the point of view of a delightfully unreliable narrator, a wildly imaginative 7-year-old named Tim. With a sly, heart-filled message about the importance of family, DreamWorks' “The Boss Baby” is an authentic and broadly appealing original comedy for all ages. Rated PG for some mild rude humor. Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family

THE CASE FOR CHRIST – A hard-driving journalist, Lee Strobel was exactly where he expected to be at work: on top. His award-winning investigative reporting recently earned him a promotion to legal editor at the Chicago Tribune. But things weren't going nearly as well at home, where his wife Leslie's newfound faith in Christ went against everything Lee believed -- or didn't believe -- as an avowed atheist. Utilizing his journalistic and legal training, Lee begins a quest to debunk the claims of Christianity in order to save his crumbling marriage. Chasing down the biggest story of his career, Lee comes face-to-face with unexpected results that could change everything he knows to be true. Based on Lee Strobel's award-winning bestselling book and starring Mike Vogel, Erika Christensen, Faye Dunaway, and Robert Forster, this is an ideal Easter-season movie for anyone who has ever pondered the existence of God ... and what role He could play in their lives. Rated PG for thematic elements including medical descriptions of crucifixion, and incidental smoking. Drama

CHiPS – This big-screen adaptation of the famous TV series from the 1970s and '80s stars Dax Shepard and Michael Peña as a pair of California Highway Patrol officers. Ryan Hansen, Jessica McNamee, Kristen Bell, Vincent D'Onofrio, Maya Rudolph, and Adam Brody co-star. Shepard also wrote and directed. Rated R for crude sexual content, graphic nudity, pervasive language, some violence and drug use. Action & Adventure, Comedy, Drama

GHOST IN THE SHELL – In the near future, Major (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world's most dangerous criminals. When terrorism reaches a new level that includes the ability to hack into people's minds and control them, Major is uniquely qualified to stop it. As she prepares to face a new enemy, Major discovers that she has been lied to: her life was not saved, it was stolen. She will stop at nothing to recover her past, find out who did this to her and stop them before they do it to others. Based on the internationally acclaimed Japanese Manga, "The Ghost in the Shell." Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence, suggestive content and some disturbing images. Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy

GOING IN STYLE – Oscar winners Morgan Freeman ("Million Dollar Baby"), Michael Caine ("The Cider House Rules," "Hannah and Her Sisters") and Alan Arkin ("Little Miss Sunshine") team up as lifelong buddies Willie, Joe and Al, who decide to buck retirement and step off the straight-and-narrow for the first time in their lives when their pension fund becomes a corporate casualty, in director Zach Braff's comedy "Going in Style." Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, the three risk it all by embarking on a daring bid to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money. Rated PG-13 for drug content, language and some suggestive material. Comedy

KONG: SKULL ISLAND – Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures' "Kong: Skull Island" reimagines the origin of the mythic Kong in a compelling, original adventure from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts ("The Kings of Summer"). A diverse team of explorers is brought together to venture deep into an uncharted island in the Pacific -- as beautiful as it is treacherous -- unaware that they're crossing into the domain of the mythic Kong. "Kong: Skull Island" stars Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Oscar winner Brie Larson, John Goodman and John C. Reilly. The international ensemble cast also includes Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Thomas Mann, Shea Whigham, Toby Kebbell and Eugene Cordero. The legendary Kong is being brought to life at a whole new scale by Industrial Light & Magic. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for brief strong language. Action & Adventure, Mystery & Suspense, Science Fiction & Fantasy

LOGAN – It's 2029. Mutants are gone--or very nearly so. An isolated, despondent Logan is drinking his days away in a hideout on a remote stretch of the Mexican border, picking up petty cash as a driver for hire. His companions in exile are the outcast Caliban and an ailing Professor X, whose singular mind is plagued by worsening seizures. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy abruptly end when a mysterious woman appears with an urgent request--that Logan shepherd an extraordinary young girl to safety. Soon, the claws come out as Logan must face off against dark forces and a villain from his own past on a live-or-die mission, one that will set the time-worn warrior on a path toward fulfilling his destiny. Rated R for strong brutal violence and language throughout, and for brief nudity. Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy

POWER RANGERS – From a story by Executive Producer Roberto Orci (“Transformers,” “Star Trek,” “Amazing Spider-Man 2”) and screenwriters Zack Stentz and Ashley Miller (“X-Men: First Class,” “Thor”) comes a modern reinvention of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a group of ordinary high school kids who find themselves infused with extraterrestrial powers and must harness those powers as a team to save the world. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence, action and destruction, language, and for some crude humor. Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy

SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE – In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does. Embarking on a rollercoaster journey full of action and danger, the Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history! Rated PG for some mild action and rude humor. Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family

THE ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE – The real-life story of one working wife and mother who became a hero to hundreds during World War II. In 1939 Poland, Antonina Żabińska (portrayed by two-time Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain) and her husband, Dr. Jan Żabiński (Johan Heldenbergh of "The Broken Circle Breakdown"), have the Warsaw Zoo flourishing under his stewardship and her care. When their country is invaded by the Germans, Jan and Antonina are stunned -- and forced to report to the Reich's newly appointed chief zoologist, Lutz Heck (Daniel Brühl of "Captain America: Civil War"). To fight back on their own terms, Antonina and Jan covertly begin working with the Resistance -- and put into action plans to save lives out of what has become the Warsaw Ghetto, with Antonina putting herself and even her children at great risk. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, disturbing images, violence, brief sexuality, nudity and smoking. Drama