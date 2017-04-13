KornuKopia Calendar: Week of April 14

Ongoing

“Meeting the 4 O’Clock Train” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., chronicling the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. 928-445-3122.

The Wit's Shakesbeer Returns to Prescott, 2 p.m. April 22 at the Prescott Public House and April 30 at the Raven Café. To commemorate the longstanding tradition of drinking on, off, and all around the stage, The Wit’s Shakesbeer presents a frothy, hopped-up comedy with notes of romance and intrigue. Space for the free performances is limited. http://shakes.beer/

Friday, April 14

Art Days at the Library, “Children Are Wonderful Subjects for Artists,” presented by Prescott Art Docent Diane Lentzer, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Activity included. For children ages 6-12. 928-777-1537.

Ballroom Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Salsa dance lesson with Phillip Ledesma at 6:30 p.m. 928-778-3000.

Saturday, April 15

The Great Prescott Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prescott Mile High Middle School, 300 S. Granite St. Benefits Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona. 928-499-9646.

Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Chino Valley Community Center, 1615 N. Road 1 East. Sponsored by Chino Valley Word of Life Church. Features games, a train ride, egg dyeing, face painting, jumping castles, food and a storytime tent for everyone.

Librarypalooza, in honor of National Library Week, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott. Events include walk-in resume help, vegetable gardening tips from experts, a presentation on public parks, live Celtic music, and special guests at family story time. Popcorn and door prizes, courtesy of the Friends of Prescott.

Prescott Valley Pinwheel Party, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the lawn, Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle, Prescott Valley. Families can help plant a garden of blue pinwheels and enjoy free activities, including bounce house, face painting and a picnic.

Spring into Song, 3 p.m. at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. Joyous celebration of great voices singing favorites from the opera and musical theater. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Rita Rudner, 7:30 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Laugh and think – but mostly laugh at Rita’s sly observations of men, women and relationships. Tickets: 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Sunday, April 16

Easter EGGstravaganza, 10 a.m., Heritage Park Zoological Society, 1403 Heritage Park Road, Prescott. Easter egg hunts for children ages 0-12, and more. Free, except for concessions. 928-778-6008; heritageparkzoo.org.

Monday, April 17

Monday Night Movie: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” 5:30 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium.

Celtic Music with John Good, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott.

Tuesday, April 18

Teen Advisory Group (TAG) Leadership, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott. Prepare scripts and work on plans for the upcoming Reader’s Theater Workshop for Kids. For teens, grades 6-12. 928-777-1518.

Wednesday, April 19

Territorial Talent Series: P.K. Gregory, 5 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Gregory plays guitar, specializing in alternative country and traditional Americana. 928-777-1526.

Bolshoi Ballet: A Hero of Our Time, 6 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Satellite broadcast of the story of Pechorin, the soldier/lover and those he leaves behind. Tickets: 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Thursday, April 20

Prescott Audubon presents “Windows on Nature” Program: PAS member and adventurer Gary Emerson on “Birding in Australia,” 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott Free.

Third Thursday Star Talks: Immersion Grating Infrared Spectrometry, 6 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott. Dr. Prato, a researcher from Lowell Observatory, will discuss the latest advances in Immersion Grafting Spectrometry and how she uses it for her exo-planet survey. 928-778-6324.

Friday, April 21

Dancing for the Stars, 5:30 to 11 p.m. at Hassayampa Inn and Elks Theatre, downtown Prescott. Local celebrities partner with professional dance instructors to raise money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona. www.dancingforthestars.net.

Art-Full Afternoon in the Garden, 5 to 7 p.m., Richard Marcusen Sculpture Garden, Yavapai College. Features tapas and wine, art and flowers, and music by Not2Shabby. Cost is $45 per person and supports AAUW/Yavapai College scholarships.

Saturday, April 22

Metropolitan Opera: Eugene Onegin, 9:55 a.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Live satellite broadcast of Tchaikovsky’s classic story of love lost. Tickets: 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

The Circus is Coming to Paulden, 2 to 4 p.m. south of Ace in Paulden. Sponsored by the Paulden Area Community Organization, call 928-6364485 or 928-310-4513 or any board member for tickets.

Ninth Annual “Chalk It Up, Prescott,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. parking lot, National Bank of Arizona, 201 N. Montezuma. All proceeds benefit mental health. www.prescottchalkart.com

Suzy Bogguss in Concert, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. Grammy and CMA award-winning Bogguss performs with her acoustic trio, embracing country and traditional music. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Author, inspirational speaker, teacher and comedian Margaret Zhao, 7 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Zhao’s memoir, “Really Enough: a True Story of Tyranny, Courage and Comedy,” earned national recognition. Tickets: 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

Catherine Russell, 7 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. YC’s Cabaret series features this award-winning jazz vocalist, singing jazz standards in an intimate setting with drinks and coffee available. Tickets: 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Sunday, April 23

Ninth Annual “Chalk It Up, Prescott,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. parking lot, National Bank of Arizona, 201 N. Montezuma. All proceeds benefit mental health. More information: www.prescottchalkart.com