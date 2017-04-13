Indian police arrest alleged ringleader of IRS scam

MUMBAI - Police in India have arrested the alleged mastermind behind a far-reaching Internal Revenue Service call center scam.

Officials say Sagar Thakkar, 24, ran call centers that targeted United States tax payers, defrauding thousands of Americans out of an estimated $300 million.

The scam came to light last year in October after raids at nine calls centers in the Thane District led to the arrest of 70 people on suspicion of posing as agents of the IRS.

The con operation involved intimidating victims and demanding payments for nonexistent debts. During the interrogation of the 70 suspects, police uncovered the name of Thakkar, who authorities believed fled to Dubai at the time.

Thakkar, also known as "Shaggy" was detained Saturday after arriving in Mumbai following his deportation from Dubai.

Indian police have charged more than 390 people in connection with the scheme.

According to Thane Police officials, Thakkar started working at fake call centers at the age of 16 with his "mentor" Jagdish Kanani, who operated call centers abroad.

Thakkar will face charges of of extortion, cheating, impersonation, criminal conspiracy and violating India's communications and tech laws.

According to sources in the Thane police, Thakkar is now revealing details about numerous other scams in various parts of the world. These include fraud operations in the banking and grants sectors, and pharmaceuticals.