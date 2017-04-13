Family activities for Easter Weekend

Looking for something fun to do with the kiddos this weekend? There’s plenty of Easter-themed fun in the quad-city area.

The Great Prescott Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Prescott Mile High Middle School, 300 S. Granite St. Food vendors, soft drinks, carnival, more than 20,000 Easter eggs and 50 golden tickets. Pictures with Easter bunny from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Hickman Eggs Coloring Booth 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., operated by Christian Academy of Prescott. Benefits Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona. 928-499-9646.

Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at Chino Valley Community Center, 1615 N. Road 1 East. Sponsored by Chino Valley Word of Life Church. Features games, a train ride, egg dyeing, face painting, jumping castles, food and a storytime tent for everyone.

Prescott Valley Pinwheel Party, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, on the lawn, Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle. Families can help plant a garden of blue pinwheels and enjoy free activities, including bounce house, face painting and a picnic.

Spring into Song, 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. Joyous celebration of great voices singing favorites from the opera and musical theater. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Easter EGGstravaganza, 10 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at Heritage Park Zoological Society, 1403 Heritage Park Road, Prescott. Easter egg hunts for children ages 0-12 (0-3 at 11:30 a.m.; 406 at 12:30 p.m.; 7-9 at 1:30 p.m.; 10-12 at 2:30 p.m.) Special Easter treats for the animals, a scavenger hunt, concessions, raffle and more. Children should bring their Easter baskets so they can collect eggs on the lawn. (Eggs are unfilled for the health of the animals; children turn them in for a goodie bag full of candy and toys.) Free, except for concessions. 928-778-6008.

Easter Bunny Express, Sunday, April 16, on Verde Canyon Railroad in Clarkdale. Train departs for Sedona at 1 p.m. That wascally wabbit doles out handfuls of treats and armloads of hugs before bidding farewell to everyone on the train. Onboard the train, there will be a winner-take-all jellybean counting contest. Adults can enjoy a spring-fresh Bloody Mary bursting with enough veggies to satisfy the Easter bunny. verdecanyonrr.com.