Editorial: It’s time to end home rule voting in Arizona

Every four years Arizona cities and towns must go before voters and ask them permission to do their jobs. No, this is in addition to getting elected to their local council.

It’s silly, and it should stop.

Prescott voters will likely get the alternative expenditure limitation (home rule option) on the Aug. 29 ballot. Chino Valley and Prescott Valley voters approved home rule last summer.

Arizona voters in 1980 wanted to limit spending by their local municipalities, so they approved a constitutional amendment which capped spending limits at the budget they set for the 1979-80 fiscal year. They allowed for small increases, based on population and inflation, but if towns wanted to spend more than that, then they’d have to go to voters and get it approved.

Since then, they have. Only once did the voters reject home rule, that being Florence in 2014 and voters quickly realized it was a mistake. They passed some exemptions so the town could continue to do some business until voters would again get a chance to vote for home rule in 2016, which they did.

If Prescott voters reject home rule, the already financially-strapped town will have to cut $52 million from its $164.8 million operating budget. Everyone will feel the pain if that happens.

Most voters recognize this, which is why it always passes with the exception of Florence.

In 1978, Prescott Valley had a population of 1,500 and it did not have a police department, nor water and sewer. Today, those three items are a major portion of the budget for a town approaching 45,000 residents.

Demanding that the council restrict itself to the same spending level it had in 1979 (with adjustments for population and inflation) would have meant a $33 million cut from its more than $80 million budget. Chino Valley would have had to cut $11.5 million from its $20 million budget.

Voters do have a say in how much each a town spends, by voting for their representatives on the different councils. If you don’t like where they’re spending their money, let them know.

Prescott Valley voters were unhappy the town planned to spend $90,000 for a public art statue. Last week, the Prescott Valley Town Council decided to seek private funding for that statue instead of using taxpayer money. That’s the way our version of a republic works.

There is no value in the spending limits that were voted into the constitution in 1980. It’s a waste of everyone’s time and it should be repealed.

Arizona voters have repealed a constitutional amendment before when they ended Prohibition. It’s time for Arizona voters to do so again and remove this requirement that towns and cities must go before voters every four years to ask permission to do their job.