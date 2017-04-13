Dancing, singing fireworks of love gone wrong at YCPAC

Everyone knows love hurts. But few can illustrate the gorgeous pain of it like the Metropolitan Opera and the Bolshoi Ballet. On April 19 and 22 at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, both companies will air, via satellite, breathtaking stories of love-gone-wrong.

A Hero of Our Time – No classic work is titled so sarcastically. Adapted by the Bolshoi from Mikhail Lermontov’s literary masterpiece, Hero dances the story of Perchorin, a swashbuckling soldier dynamically bonding and breaking with a trail of lovers across the Caucasus Mountains.

“A Hero of Our Time” airs Wednesday, April 19, at 6 p.m., at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth. Call 928-776-2000, or visit www.ycpac.com.

Eugene Onegin – Adapted by Tchaikovsky from the Puccini novel, the Metropolitan Opera’s live via satellite production vividly portrays the mismatched lovers Eugene and Tatiana, who never connect until it’s too late.

“Eugene Onegin” airs live Saturday, April 22, at 9:55 a.m., at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Tickets are $24 for adults; $20 for seniors and $12 for youth. Call 928-776-2000, or visit www.ycpac.com.