Beautiful music sung beautifully at Elks Theatre Saturday

It’s Spring Gala time at the Elks Theater on Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m.



Performing will be five talented opera graduate students singing melodies from beloved arias and musical theater.



“We are very fortunate to have the singers of the Marion Roose Pullin Opera Studio available to us for this one performance,” said John Hughes, president of the Prescott Friends of Arizona Opera.

To be a part of this group, the five individuals, who are between the ages of 24 and 29, had to outshine more than 500 singers auditioning for the positions, Hughes said.

In addition to performing around the state, the singers recently received the honor of being invited to perform at Opera America’s National Opera Center in New York City.

Allen Perriello, director of Arizona Opera Studio, has worked with the performers closely.

“They come from all around the country and they spend one or two seasons here at Arizona Opera in the studio, where they sing a wide variety of roles,” Perriello said.

For the performance at the Elks Theatre, rather than singing to tunes provided by an entire live orchestra, the melody will emit from a single piano.

“So this is a much more intimate night compared to this past weekend, when they were all performing in a production of Cinderella at Symphony Hall here in Phoenix, which has 2,200 seats,” Perriello said.

General admission for the performance is $28. Box seats are $35. Both can be purchased at the Elks box office or online at PrescottElksTheater.com.



Following the performance will be a reception in the brand new Performing Arts Center atop of the Elks Theater — there is an elevator for easy access. Tickets for the reception are an additional $20. It will include fully catered hors d’oeuvres and beverages, as well as an opportunity to chat with the performers and other attendees. For tickets to the reception, call or email Karyl Moore at 928-713-4000 or PrescottKaryl@gmail.com.