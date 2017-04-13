Combating teen body image issues? Focus on inner worth rather than external beauty

Tips on body image talk If a child is talking about their body, food, or image of self, keep in mind the following: Stay calm and present

Ask open-ended questions such as, “Oh tell me more about that?” Or, “How do you feel about that?”

Remove the focus from food and body — return to feelings, reality and connection

Stop talking about your own body, food restrictions or overeating

Focus on health and energy rather than size or calories

Celebrate accomplishments with things other than food

Remember that no food is off limits — all foods are OK in moderation.

If parent fears a child has an eating disorder talk to a professional; get parental support; don’t focus on child’s food and body and don’t let eating issues hold a family hostage.

In the 1960s, the Barbie and Ken dolls were the icons of body perfection — Barbie’s idyllic, slim and curvy shape signaling to many teen girls the image of beauty; Ken’s toned physique suggesting virility.

In subsequent decades, ultra-thin super models and actresses, muscle-laden male actors and teen music idols starring in films or on the covers of teen magazines projected the body style to which average young men and women should aspire.

Even today, with the movie and fashion industry somewhat more in tune to what they are subliminally advertising to their subscribers — Barbie dolls now come in several different body types —thin and toned is seen as more popular and sexy than larger body types.

So how are parents of blossoming adolescents expected to combat these images? How can teenagers learn to be comfortable in their own skin, when that might mean double-digit size clothes, big feet and acne.

The Launch Pad Teen Center and the Granite Mountain Psychological Society organized a small group workshop on body image at the Taylor Hicks Family Resource Center on April 6 to tackle that very topic.

Several parents of both boys and girls wanted to know how to prevent their children from becoming absorbed by unrealistic expectations fueled by fashion magazines, television and social media images.

Parent Megan Johnson, a married mother of three children, applauded the program for offering “great” tips she hopes will enable her and her husband approach what can be a delicate topic.

Local psychotherapist Victoria Abel, who specializes in nutrition and eating disorders, admits body image, nutrition and health are dicey topics for teens who often look in the mirror and see someone other than who their parents, or even peers, see when they look at them.

Abel said teens need to be reminded time and again, “your body is doing its thing, but you’re awesome, you’re fantastic.

“I’m so glad you’re my kid.”

A key to healthy attitudes comes with conversation, and parental awareness of how they perceive their bodies and health and how they comment on a child’s emerging shape as they travel through puberty, she said.

“This is survivable,” Abel said of this phase of life.

Launch Pad Executive Director Courtney Osterfelt said she remember as a teenager hearing her own mother state that soda was the reason she suffered from cellulite. She recalls how that sparked a fear in her about what might happen to her body if she were to drink soda.

Parents need to try and monitor their own self-criticism, and when they forget they need to admit it so their child recognizes that their mother or father recognizes their worth is not just about their appearance, Abel said.

One fitness-conscious parent said they sometimes fear their children will hear them talking about their nutritional habits, and misinterpret what they should do. Abel assured it is appropriate for parents to explain to their children why they might choose not to eat something even as they emphasize to the children it is not taboo food.

“There’s no bad food in the world,” Abel said. “We can abuse ourselves with kale. It’s all about intention.”

Food also should not be always be the go-to reward; a hike, a movie, a shopping date, or some other activity can instead be a treat for a job well done, she said.

Scales and fashion magazines may need to be kept to a minimum, and when parents sense a child is feeling depressed about their looks, they need to be open to a conversation about those feelings, Abel said. On shopping trips, a teen might be encouraged to select clothing in several sizes and then buy the one that fits the best rather than simply focus on size, she said.

“Parents, too, need not panic when their teenage daughters or sons begin to fixate on their bodies, Abel said. An adolescent’s brain is changing minute to minute so it is important that parents not “put on your seatbelt to their rollercoaster,” Abel said.

“The obsession or focus on body may be a phase,” Abel said. “Watch with compassion, support with an open heart and get help when needed. But don’t ride the ride.”