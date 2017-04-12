Yavapai County Community Health Services has new director

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ new director Leslie Horton comes to the job with 14 years of department experience, serving since March as the interim director.

Horton replaces predecessor Stephen Tullos.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint Horton to the post.

Chairman Thomas Thurman described Horton as “perfect for the job.”

Horton, who has a bachelor’s degree in community health education and a master’s degree in public health administration from Northern Arizona University, started with the department as a health education intern in 2002 and for eight years served as the community health education section manager. She followed that with three years as public information officer.

She spent two years as the assistant director of public health, supporting several programs that included the Women, Infant and Children services, family health and wellness programs and public health preparedness.

“With a comprehensive knowledge of YCCHS, Leslie currently works to assure that public health services are effectively and efficiently delivered throughout Yavapai County,” said a department news release. “As director, Leslie will oversee a new Community Health Assessment (CHA) to accurately determine health priorities within the county, and to guide future program objectives.

“The CHA is an integral part of my plan to better understand the health needs of this community and direct this organization in a smart and respectful manner,” Horton said in the news release.

Horton is a well-respected member of the MATForce and Northland Cares boards of directors and has developed strong working relationships with local government officials, community leaders and the Arizona State Department of Health Services leadership team. Horton will lead a department of nearly 75 employees and a budget of over $5 million annually.

“I want to thank the Board of Supervisors for this opportunity and feel very fortunate to have a career that allows me to help others improve their health and create a better quality of life here in Yavapai County,” Horton said in the release.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.