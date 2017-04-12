Spring into Song this weekend at the Elks

On Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m., the Elks Opera Theater will live up to its original name and then some.

Five rising stars in the opera world will perform solo selections and ensembles from a wide variety of pieces including “The Barber of Seville,” “Cosi fan tutte,” “Lakme, Oklahoma,” and “Annie Get Your Gun.”

The five artists are members of the Marion Roose Pullin Arizona Opera Studio in Phoenix. They were selected for these coveted positions through a rigorous audition process with over 500 applicants. All are experienced and have performed in opera houses throughout the country. They have performed important roles at Arizona Opera this season, and are coming to Prescott ahead of a highly anticipated performance at Opera America’s National Opera Center in New York City.

“This cast is a big step up for our Gala concerts,” says John Hughes, President of the Prescott Friends of Arizona Opera. “They are talented and attractive and are special performers. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to bring them to Prescott.”

Reserved tickets are $28 and $35 for reserved box seats at the Elks Theater. To book the performance, contact the Elks at 928-777-1370 or online at PrescottElksTheater.com.

Information provided by John Hughes, President of the Prescott Friends of Arizona Opera