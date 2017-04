Dr. W.C. Wood, D.V.M., 71 years, of Paulden, Arizona, born June 30, 1945, in Fort Worth, Texas, passed away at his home, April 8, 2017. A beloved, husband, father, brother, and country horse doctor.



Memorial services to be held at the First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley, Arizona 86323, on Friday, April 14, 2017, at 10 a.m.



Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.