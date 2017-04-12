Obituary: Alfred (Al) Louis Williams Arndt

Alfred (Al) Louis William Arndt left this earthly life to go to his home in heaven on April 4, 2017. He was born June 10, 1920, the first born to Bruno and Lilly (Stark) Arndt. He was married to Mary (Huebner) Arndt on October 17, 1943. She preceded him in death on August 31, 2006.

Al leaves behind six children, Judy (Otto) Wille, Don (Diane) Arndt, Joanne (Scott) Post, Dean (Kathy) Arndt, Jacqueline (Chuck) English, and Duane (Janet) Arndt; 15 grandchildren; and 27 great grandchildren; one sister, Marilyn Bremer; and one brother, Gerald Arndt.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary, two brothers, two sisters, and one grandson.

Al was a World War II Veteran having served in Europe. He was a man who loved the Lord.

Arrangements by Chino Valley Funeral Home on Palomino.

Information provided by survivors.