North Dakota State football team to play Arizona in 2022

FARGO, N.D. — Perennial FCS football power North Dakota State has signed a contract to play FBS school Arizona in five years.

The one-game deal calls for the Bison and Wildcats to play Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

It will be NDSU’s first game against Arizona and the second of three for the Bison against Pac-12 opponents. They also have road games scheduled with Oregon in 2020 and with Colorado in 2024.

NDSU has a 9-3 record against FBS teams, including a 23-21 win over Iowa last season.

The Bison won five straight FCS championships between 2011 and 2015.