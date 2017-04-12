Letter: Lion stalking family?

Editor:

Re: Mountain lion stalks family — Stalks the family? Front page sensationalism? I feel for the families’ fearful encounter.

But, but, but, you’re out in the beautiful country side of Prescott and the surrounding areas. If you’re out in the so-called wilderness, have a can of Bear Spray with you and something that constantly will make a clanging noise with each step you take. You don’t want to surprise any animal.

Your article’s title seems to put more fear in the public than informing them. Although your article itself did make a few good points.

Headlines of articles like this cause people to get up in arms and can cause the animal to be put down, as happened here about three years ago.

The animal was in his own domain when it was surprised by the family. Not the families fault, definitely not the animal’s fault. He was doing his thing that animals do. THE MAIN DEAL HERE is the cougar did not attack or harm the family. It showed the family that this is my territory, but was not aggressive and didn’t attack. This is not stalking. This was an encounter. As in all circumstances, I guess you had to be there.

Like I said, the headline instills more fear than anything. Very glad the family is OK.

B. Stamile

Prescott