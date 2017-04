Cooking with Diane: Beef Brisket in Beer

This beef brisket is very tender and delicious and perfect for an Easter dinner. Cooking it in the crock pot is great because it will be done and ready to eat when you get home from Easter services along with your made ahead side dishes. Happy Easter!

Beef Brisket in Beer

1 2-3 pound brisket

3 teaspoons liquid smoke

1 teaspoon celery salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 large onion (sliced)

1 stalk celery (chopped)

32 tablespoons Worcestershire

1 can of beer

Cut brisket in half, and rub with liquid smoke, celery salt and salt and pepper.

Put in slow cooker, top with onion and celery. Combine worcestershire and beer, pour over meat. Cook 8-9 hours till tender.