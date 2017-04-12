Column: Gosar should look to science on climate change

I have recently visited Rep. Paul Gosar’s website and in particular I noted four things:

1) He is a former dentist;

2) Nowhere did I find a statement of his views on global climate change related concerns;

3) He has three children; and,

4) He is proud of local high school student Sarah Nguyen (headed to the U.S. Naval Academy).

I too am proud of Sarah. As her physics teacher at Prescott High School I worked to help her and all students improve critical thinking skills. I would expect Gosar, as someone trained in science, to value these skills and scientific methods in general. And, as someone whose success as a dentist, undoubtedly involved delivering treatment based on the evidence he saw in someone’s mouth, I’d expect him to take positions on important issues based on evidence.

Gosar certainly got my attention two years ago when he was the only House or Senate member (one of 535!) to boycott the visit of Pope Francis, based on his acceptance of the human role in global warming. Given Gosar’s omission on his website of his past view that denies the significance of the human role in causing global climate change, perhaps his position has changed? What is his position?

I would like to encourage Gosar to become a leader in Washington in taking evidence-based positions. I fear our new president in this regard! I would like Gosar to stand up to President Trump and others in Washington who take positions that are not evidence based.



With respect to global climate change, if Gosar has not reconsidered his former position I urge him to do so. I have attached a teaching handout I’ve recently used that provides a summary of key science based evidence that links global warming to atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations. These began their steady climb when humans began seriously using fossil fuel to power the industrial revolution 200 years ago. Today, global temperatures are the highest they’ve been in the last 125,000 years! (see USA Today Jan. 18 story). I fear that unless we take strong action today the world our children and grandchildren inherit will be increasingly unlivable.



As a member of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Gosar is in position to become a leader in helping our society take another path: one that leads to a more livable future, not that scary — even apocalyptic — one suggested by projections of where global climate change will lead if we don’t act.

Rep. Gosar, please support phasing out fossil fuel and fully embracing renewable energy and energy efficiency. Please recognize that Arizona’s economy and quality of life will benefit greatly from our fully utilizing this resource!



Finally, I would urge our representative to take a long-term perspective. Imagine a future time when he has grandchildren (like I do). Imagine a time when they first become aware of the threat that human activities pose to our planet’s environment. What will he tell them when they ask, “Grandpa, what did you do?”

Prescott resident Stephen Cook is a semi-retired former university professor and high school physics teacher.