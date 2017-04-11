Talk of the Town: Local antidote to national malady

Plenty of Prescott-area residents have come here from the Valley of the Sun and big cities in California, the Midwest and many other states. One of the reasons they come here is to make a change from an urban, high-pressure lifestyle centered on their careers in large corporations. Although Prescott natives have enjoyed the slower pace, closeness to nature and small-town values and relationships for most of their lives, many of us have deep, first-hand experience of American corporate culture. Coming to Prescott inspires in us a sometimes years-long outbreath, a satisfying sigh of relief to have found a new, more human-sized community in which to live.

Unfortunately, the long shadow of greed-based, win-at-all-costs corporate culture reaches even our idyllic life in the quad-city area. With the last presidential election, what was once a nibbling around the edges of state and federal governments has become a devouring of values-based governing by the ethos of corporate America. Abrasive market concepts of competition, dominance, disruption and above all profitability have shredded antiquated notions of “public service.” Here are some of the corporate strategies and practices that have infiltrated our democracy.

Stubborn adherence to an ideology can make some “public servants” appear to be guided by principle, a strong belief in a specific set of values. However, the “hedgehog” strategy is a well-known corporate device for one-pointed focus in the interests of competitive advantage. Success is achieved by sticking with a single organizing idea and viewing everything else as irrelevant. This approach reduces the complex issues of the world into simple black and white ideas and choices.

One recent example that comes to mind is Grover Norquist’s No Tax Pledge, which members of his party were pressured to sign in advance of evaluating individual circumstances in light of other needs or values. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan seems to pursue a similar path, leaning heavily on debt reduction at all costs to make budget (and health care) proposals that treat programs such as Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security as irrelevant despite the human impact.

You might think the replacement of community-based and altruistic values by single-minded ambition would mean the halls of government are ruled by an “every man for himself” philosophy. Not exactly. News coverage of charismatic CEOs like Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, and Jack Welch may make it seem like the corporate hierarchy is crowned by one brilliant guiding mind. But every corporation is actually topped by “the ‘C’ level,” the limited circle of Chief Officers (Chief Operations Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, etc.) and their close minions. This cabal forms its own small community united by laser focus on mutual enrichment, exercise of power and exclusivity. Women are often among the excluded as are “newbies” who strive to gain entry on merit alone: shared history and loyalty count and C-level cabals often travel together with their CEO from one company to another.

The election of a CEO as president is the triumph not of one brilliant guiding mind but of the corporate cabal and culture. It’s therefore not surprising that experience and expertise have played lesser roles than familiarity and shows of loyalty in the appointment of cabinet members and other high officials and advisors. The primacy of the corporate identity in America, affirmed by the Citizens United ruling deeming corporations to be people and money to be speech, has seen government’s mission to provide “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” for all translated into dogged avoidance of disrupting the wealth, power and privileges of the corporate elite.

For most of us, and especially we refugees from corporate life, life in Everybody’s Hometown is a quiet demonstration of individual initiative and creativity, the rewards of building relationships, and the joy of cooperating with nature. We support local artists, maintain hiking trails, rescue dogs, feed hungry school kids and house the homeless. By and large we respect one another and the inherent human dignity of each person.

Corporations, on the other hand, exist to make profits. By and large, they are indifferent to the human community insofar as it is not in service to that goal.

The genius of our little neck of the woods is how people are loosely bound together by mutual values rather than forced by economic necessity to march in lockstep with an ideology that devalues them. Prescott teaches us that greatness doesn’t necessarily lie in treating the world as a marketplace and America as the ultimate corporation, but rather in shopping — and loving our neighbors — locally.