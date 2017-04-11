TacoTuesday: Devour ‘a bit of world history’

When you eat a taco, you’re eating distinct piece of culture, according to Arizona Humanities Council Speaker Gregory McNamee, commenting prior to a lecture on all the ingredients of a taco at the Prescott Valley Public Library in 2016.

“If you load up a taco with most of the stuff we put on tacos: cheese and lettuce, meat … by the end of that taco, you have involved just about every continent, dozens of cultures, over centuries,” McNamee said. “So each taco, in essence, is a bit of world history.”

WHERE TO GO

For the taco lover, Taco Tuesday is a gold mine, with numerous places across Prescott and Prescott Valley for a delicious taco. No place makes or treats their tacos quite the same from Del Taco’s cheap and quick fix to the individually crafted shells at Far From Folsom.

Del Taco

At Del Taco, 7091 E. Pav Way, you can get three tacos for $1.29. These tacos have a good crunch along with a nice mix of beef, lettuce and cheese, but they’re also liable to fall apart on the first bite and if they don’t, they soon will. They’re still pretty good tacos if you’re on the go and in a hurry. Be sure to try them with Del Scorcho hot sauce.

Tony’s Too

Tony’s Too, 8172 E. Long Mesa Drive, has tacos for $1.50 each and they’re well worth the wait The shell may fall apart as eating commences, but all the ingredients are packed in well enough and the entire thing is a perfect mix of deliciously spiced goodness.

Jackass Bar and Grill

Next up was Jackass Bar and Grill, 8156 E. Valley Road, where the cook will actually ask what you want on your $1.00 taco. It’s super loaded with meat and tastes good, but the ingredients easily spill out and the shell splits apart so easily that you’ll probably have to finish with a fork.

Rilibertos

Rilibertos, 7889 highway 69, had some of the best tacos for $1.49 each. Not only does the restaurant employ a good mix of ingredients, but it maintains shell consistency throughout. Further, the shell stayed together the whole time to be the perfect container.

Sidekicks Saloon

Last up in Prescott Valley was Sidekicks Saloon, 6851 E. First Street, where you can get your $1.50 taco while listening to Sky Daddy. This taco had a disproportionate ratio of meat to cheese, lettuce and tomato and fell apart too easily. The crunch left a lot to be desired as well.

Far From Folsom

Then it was all the way down to Whiskey Row for a taco at Far From Folsom, 214 S. Montezuma St. Here, you can get three tacos for $5 with a choice of corn or flour tortilla. The shells are freshly cooked there and the tacos are easy to keep together. The presentation was one of the best, too. This was also the only taco of the night to come with guacamole.

Windsock

Finally, it was off to the Windsock, 1385 Iron Springs Road, where the tacos were also $1.50 each. For a taco shell that crumbles like it’s nothing, this taco was the best tasting out of all the bars. Be advised though, this establishment has a $15 minimum for using a credit or debit card.

Willow Creek Restaurant

Willow Creek Restaurant, 2156 Willow Creek Road, also has Taco Tuesdays, offering $2 tacos along with a taco dinner including rice and beans for $7.99 and a $7.99 taco salad. There is also a $10 minimum for using a credit or debit card. Due to time and monetary constraints, visiting was not an option.

If your favorite local Taco Tuesday restaurant is not on this list, send a note to reporter Jason Wheeler at jwheeler@prescottaz.com.