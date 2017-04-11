Pet Focus: Yavapai Humane Society — Buddy

Buddy is an active 1-year-old Labrador retriever whose favorite activities include playing with toys and exploring new places. Buddy is good with other dogs and loves people, although he hasn’t had much experience with children, and he is looking for a home where he can spend lots of time with his family as he can get whiny when left alone for long periods. Meet Buddy at the YHS Adoptions Center, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott (open seven days a week) and see other pet profiles at www.yavapaihumane.org.