National fire award honors 2 from Yavapai County

Out of 14 Wildfire Mitigation Award winners across the country, Yavapai County received two: Bob Betts for his leadership of Prescott Area Wildland Urban Interface Commission (PAWUIC), and the Yarnell Fire Mitigation Cooperative, for its hazardous fuel mitigation projects.

Established in 2014, the awards are the highest commendation for innovation and leadership displayed by individuals and organizations committed to wildfire mitigation.

Yarnell Fire Chief Ben Palm and Betts appeared at the April 5 Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting where Palm presented photos showing two of three phases of mitigation work that impacted the town when the Tenderfoot Fire swept through on the east side of Highway 89.

Because of the cooperative’s work, the town lost only a shed and a pickup truck in the June 2016 Tenderfoot Fire, Palm said.

“Destructive wildfires are a reminder about the value and importance of risk reduction efforts. These awards are an important way to honor the proactive projects being done throughout the nation,” said Cathy Prudhomme, manager of NFPA’s Firewise Communities/USA® program in the press release.

Betts took over the flailing PAWUIC organization in 2014 and brought it to its present-day 32-member Firewise Communities. Out of 74 Firewise Communities in Arizona, 35 are in Yavapai County. State Farm Insurance just awarded $500 grants to Highland Pines and Manzanita Village Firewise Communities, and to the Prescott Fire Department, Betts told supervisors.

The next Wildfire Expo takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, on Cortez Street at the Yavapai County Courthouse in conjunction with Earth Day.

The awards are sponsored by the National Association of State Foresters, the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the National Fire Protection Association, and the USDA Forest Service.