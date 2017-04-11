Letter: Welcome, now assimilate!

Editor:

As 35-year residents and business owners in Prescott, we have seen lots of changes over the years. Unfortunately with the unchecked influx of Californians, I fear that our town is changing for the worse. In the last 12 months, I have seen more horn honking, traffic altercations, road rage, speeding in store parking lots and general rudeness than in all of the previous 20 years. In fact, I never heard a horn honk until I lived here over 15 years.

Just yesterday, I witnessed a clearly retired man at a red light. As the light changed, a BMW with California plates laid on the horn and starting shouting out his window because our townsman in front of him didn’t accelerate off of a green light fast enough.

All of us moved here for the same reasons, beautiful homes, perfect climate, beautiful surroundings for living or raising children, fresh air and most of all, nice people. The problem is that people moving here bring with them, what they are used to, that is no sense of community. Our recent imports are bringing anger, impatience, bad politics, selfishness, narcissism and just general meanness. California is on the road to ruin because of bad politics, unchecked immigration and loss of identity. Don’t bring that baggage here to Prescott. If you miss California, go back. Don’t try to duplicate that mess over here, longtime Arizonans won’t have it.

To our recent arrivals, take in the beauty, have a deep breath of fresh mountain air, meet your neighbors, blend in, patronize your local businesses (without telling us how much better everything is in California) and most of all … CHILL OUT!

Daniel Gallagher

Prescott