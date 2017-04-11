Column: Roundabout when you want something else

I remember as a child my mom driving near our house and abruptly stopping, backing up 10 feet, driving forward, backing up, and doing it again and again.

She had found a traffic counter — a black rubber rope, for lack of a better term, connected to a metal box; each time you drive over the “rope” stretched across the lane, the box records you passing by. The logic was, the more times you drive over the rope, the higher the number local officials will see for that street — prompting sooner road work fixes or expansion.

My experience with the ropes is limited to a punctured tire years ago, when the bolt holding down the rope wasn’t deep in the roadway and ended up in my tire’s sidewall. I still cringe to this day when driving by or over any of these traffic counters.

I recall seeing the same devices in recent months on Williamson Valley Road, tallying the number of vehicles. Apparently that’s one of the pieces of data that went into the Williamson Valley Road Traffic Study, which the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will use to prioritize the projects to include in its 2017-18 budget. They received a presentation this past week on the findings.

Among them is the fact that the intersection of Williamson Valley and Outer Loop roads is unsafe. Several crashes have occurred there, in part, because northbound vehicles can be obscured by other cars turning onto Outer Loop.

The data, referred to in government-speak as “warrants,” falls short of a traffic light there any time soon. Projected volumes meet warrants at the 70 percent level by 2025. By 2040, it meets 100 percent of warrants.

Thus, the “what do we do” came from Roger McCormick, assistant director of Yavapai County Public Works, who told the county supervisors they have three options: turn lanes with a signal, turn lanes without a traffic signal, or a modern roundabout.

Since a light does not seem to be in the cards, it’s no surprise supervisors lean toward a roundabout.

I have said it before: I don’t mind roundabouts — they are cheaper than a signal; and they replace head-on accidents with sideswipes.

Unfortunately, not everyone understands how to use a roundabout. (I worry more about what the other guy will do — stop, merge, or assume he has right-of-way — when I am approaching from within the circle).

I guess it’s like the traffic counters (those “ropes”) my mom would try to cheat. She drove over one of the devices on our street, and was crushed to find out later that, while we had plenty of traffic, we would see only a chip-seal. Mom hates chip seal (the oil and loose rocks mess up a vehicle’s finish, putting it mildly), which was one of five or six choices for our street.

Mom tried hard to get a full street project there, but ended up with a coating of oil and rocks.

The moral to the story: be careful what you wish for, you might not be pleased with the results.

A roundabout on Williamson Valley Road? Sigh, say it isn’t so.