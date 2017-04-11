Column: How About a Working Tennis Vacation at one of the Slams or Masters?

Have you ever thought you'd like to attend one of the four majors, or the next tier down the Masters tennis events that are held all over the world, but felt it was just a pipe dream because the funds and tickets just weren't there to be realized? Remember hearing the saying, "Where there's a will, there's a way?" Well here's a possible solution to achieve the trip with most of the expenses paid and more memories than you might even have imagined.

All the four majors, the Australian, French, Wimbledon and U.S. Open need temporary workers and or volunteers leading up to and through each of their events as do each of the Masters events, like Indian Wells over in the Palm Springs area of California.

Now depending on where you live you'd still need to drive or purchase your airline ticket there, find housing (although when you apply for the job you can ask about possible hospitality of rooms), and if an out of the country event, an up-dated passport. But what a great way to get a feel for the event, it's people and players - working it full or part-time, living there for two or three weeks, with part of the deal to have access to obtain a pass to watch as much of it as possible around your work or volunteer obligation.

Each web site for these tournaments has listings of job opportunities. For instance, Wimbledon has the following jobs to apply for. Casual Retail Assistants - Project Manager for Facilities - Visitor Assistant - Uniform Coordinator - IT Test Manager - Retail Assistant - and all kinds of food handler employment for the Championships. Events of this magnitude require a lot of full time and temporary staff as well as volunteers to be successful.

Naturally applicants must provide evidence of necessary documentation that would entitle them to work in another country which is not a real road block unless you have a nasty record.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (Championships) states, "They are an equal opportunities employer and have developed policies and procedure that comply with current equal opportunities legislation. The Company is committed to promoting equal opportunity in the workplace, regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, marital or civil partnership status, pregnancy and maternity, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, sex, or sexual orientation. The Company welcomes job application from all sections of the community and we do not discriminate on any grounds other than the ability to carry out the required duties to a high standard."

Wimbledon currently has positions open for catering, court attending, janitorial, data collectors, security, grounds work and van/bus drivers are also in demand for the up-coming tournament.

Each of the majors have these needs.

Now if it's not money you need to earn, but would like to volunteer in some special capacity, there are even more opportunities - but still a few hoops to jump.

If you are to work as a volunteer, say at the Masters event at Indian Wells, they recruit more than 1,200 people - to support this event. There are a wide variety of committees to help with, but you need to sign up early before the lists get filled.

The commitment is 48 hours of service leading up to and including the event - to sign a waiver and release - and to be photographed for identification purposes.

The 2017 BNP Paribas Open held volunteer positions for the following: Ambassadors, Ball Kid Coordinators, Club Suites, Credentials, Gates, Information/Programs, Media Services, Player Concierge, Player Tickets, Renewal Tent, Shuttles, Transportation, Special Events, Ushers, and Volunteer Services.

There are quite a few people in the Prescott area who are now volunteers at the Indian Wells event and the ones I've talked to love it. Could you do it most anywhere in the world, yes. And once you have this on your resume and know you've enjoyed it - you can pretty much go to any of the events anywhere with solid recommendations.

Anyway, just one more way to enjoy the game of tennis at the highest levels without breaking the bank while meeting a whole new world of people who enjoy the same.

Chris Howard is a local USPTA Tennis Professional with over 40 years in the racquet and fitness industry. He can be reached at 928-642-6775 or choward4541@q.com.