Sophie is a beautiful, long-haired calico girl approximately 3 years of age. She was found wandering the streets as a stray and taken in by a kind person who notified the Catty Shack. That’s where she now and if you want to meet a sweet and mellow girl, come on by. We are at 609 S. Granite St. Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.