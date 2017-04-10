Wet in winter, fire in summer: Rain, snow create dangerous conditions for wildfires to burn

It’s practically a given that winter rains in the mountains of Arizona mean beautiful vegetation in spring, with blooming flowers and temporarily verdant hillsides.

But once late spring and early summer arrive, all that lovely green turns a nasty brown and becomes fuel for wildfires.

Experts remind us that fires are easy to start by accident. A dragging chain on a trailer will throw off enough sparks as it scrapes down a highway to cause multiple ignitions of brush and grass along the road.

A carelessly discarded cigarette butt is a conflagration waiting to happen. Even a car’s hot exhaust system can, and will, touch off a fire if the car is pulled over to the side of a road into dry grass.

And, burning on red-flag days is sure to allow the fire to get out of control — and it’s illegal for that very reason.

Sometimes the fire is not even caused directly by a human action. The brush fire that swept past a Prescott Valley neighborhood March 30 was caused by downed power lines, and the same strong winds that brought down the electrical poles threatened to drive the flames into homes.

All this is to say that, while not every wildfire can be prevented — some are started by lightning, after all — you can take measures to protect your home and property.

“Clean up your property,” said Prescott Fire Division Chief Don Devendorf. “Grasses can go from saturated with moisture to dry enough to burn in an hour with the right temperatures, humidity, sun and wind conditions. Remove all dead and down vegetation from the ground. Remove all weeds and grasses that are not irrigated within 10 feet from your house as well as propane tanks.”

Devendorf said that keeping tall grasses and vegetation away from trees is also important “so that ground fires do not have a way to get up into trees.

“Ground fires are a lot more manageable than fires that get into the trees because they burn hot and fast and move from tree to tree quickly,” he added.

Central Arizona Fire spokesman Rick Chase said, “Clear roofs and gutters of leaves, pine needles and debris,” which can burn easily from a wind-blown sparks and set your house on fire.

Less obvious but equally important, Chase said, is to “check areas for rocks or other items that can create a spark before mowing or weed trimming.”

And if you haven’t yet signed up for Code Red, the county’s emergency notification service, now is a good time. It will let you know, by cellphone or text message, if an evacuation has been ordered or is imminent.

Sign up at the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office website, yscoaz.gov.

Wildfire information is also posted online at regionalinfo-alert.org.

Related Stories