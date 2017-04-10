PUSD Student of the Week: Emily Moll

Emily Moll of Taylor Hicks Elementary School is the Daily Courier’s Student of the Week. Emily is sweet, kind, respectful, and trustworthy to her teachers and peers. She is an excellent student and always tries to do her best. Emily excels in Reading, Math and Writing. Emily is a great helper in the classroom. She is always willing to help her teachers and her peers. She helps her peers who are learning to read while still accomplishing her own reading goals. Her favorite classes are Math, P.E., and Reading. Emily is social and friendly in any situation. She enjoys swimming. Emily also loves playing with her friends and going to birthday parties. We enjoy having this awesome student in second grade this year!