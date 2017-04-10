Public to weigh in on home rule

Home rule – expected to appear on the city’s special election ballot on Aug. 29 – will be the topic of a public hearing this week.

The Prescott City Council will conduct two meetings on Tuesday, April 11: a study session at 1 p.m., and a voting session at 3 p.m. Both meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

City Clerk Dana DeLong explained Friday, April 7, that the city is required to conduct two public hearings prior to placing the Home Rule Option on the ballot. This week’s hearing at the 3 p.m. voting meeting will be the first, and another will take place on April 25.

A city memo noted that Prescott voters have approved the home rule option numerous times over the years, dating back to 1989. It adds: “The Home Rule Option enables the citizens of Prescott, rather than the state, to set expenditure levels of the city through public hearings and council action each year for the next four years.”

The most recent voter approval of the option occurred in 2013, and the 2017 vote would extend the option until 2021.

Home rule originated after a statewide initiative created a cap on the amount cities can spend – using the 1979/1980 budget year as the base year, with adjustments in subsequent years for inflation and population growth, according to the city memo. The Home Rule Option offers an alternative to being locked into a mandated dollar amount.

In other action, the council will:

• Hear an annual presentation during the 1 p.m. study session from the Prescott National Forest on the current forest conditions and this year’s fire threat.

• Hear presentations from two city committees – the Mayor’s Ad Hoc Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, and the Art in Public Places Committee.

City Manager Michael Lamar said the presentations are intended to update on the council on recent progress by the committees.

• Consider the final plat for the first three phases for Antelope Crossings, a 255-lot single-family workforce housing project planned near the intersection of Highway 89 and Willow Creek Road. The first three phases include 174 lots.

A city memo states: “Planning staff believes the request is consistent with the preliminary plat and water service agreement approved by the City Council on Sept. 13, 2016.”

• Consider approval of a $25,000 donation agreement with the Prescott Pickleball Association for construction of the pickleball courts at Pioneer Park. Lamar said the council agreement would finalize the contribution that the council earlier supported.